Resources for dealing with anxiety and stress during coronavirus outbreak

A new poll from Axios-Ipso found nearly a third of American adults said their emotional well being had gotten worse because of the coronavirus outbreak. Psychologist and CBS News contributor Dr. Lisa Damour will join the "CBS Evening News" on Wednesday to share strategies for coping with anxiety during the pandemic.

Resources

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Disaster Distress Hotline: Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty

Dr. Lisa Damour: 5 Ways to Help Teens Manage Anxiety About the Coronavirus

