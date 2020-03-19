Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus Task Force members are holding a press briefing Thursday morning to give updates on the U.S. government response to COVID-19. At Wednesday's briefing, President Trump announced he will invoke the Defense Production Act, which will speed up and expand the supply of resources from the country's industrial base, particularly to increase the production of medical supplies and equipment.

He has also signed a coronavirus bill that provides free testing, expanded funding for food security programs and paid sick, family and medical leave for workers at companies with 500 employees or fewer.

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Stocks nosedived on Wednesday following the fourth trading halt in two weeks, with Wall Street spooked by the deepening economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.