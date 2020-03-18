Coronavirus updates: Leaders vow to save economies as millions more face lockdown

Coronavirus updates: Leaders vow to save economies as millions more face lockdownDownload the free app
The federal government is working on a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to try and rescue the U.S. economy from the abyss opened by the coronavirus pandemic. Other major governments have announced similar plans, aimed at keeping businesses afloat as virtually all of their customers are told to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
France, Belgium, and even San Francisco have followed Italy's example, ordering all residents to stay home for all but essential outings. Officials in New York are clearly debating a lockdown for America's biggest city, too, but for most Americans, it remains just a stern recommendation.
"Stay at home as much as possible, limit the spread," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Tuesday, reiterating the Trump administration's appeal for people nationwide to avoid unnecessary travel and all gatherings. "We do not want to look like Italy does two weeks from now."
There are signs Italy's national lockdown is starting to slow the spread of the disease, but the strict measures came too late to prevent a disaster. COVID-19 has killed more than 2,500 people in the country. Hospitals, doctors and nurses have been pushed beyond capacity.
The death toll in the U.S. has hit 110, with more than 6,300 people diagnosed. Deaths jumped from 90 to 109 on Tuesday alone, the deadliest day yet in America's outbreak. The global death toll is over 7,950.
Experts agree the U.S. is about to see a significant increase in cases. As that daunting challenge looms, medical workers on the front lines are facing dangerous shortages of life-saving equipment, and many fear for their own safety.
Face of South Korean government's anti-virus efforts quarantined
South Korea's vice health minister who gave daily televised briefings on the country's anti-virus efforts is quarantining himself after meeting a hospital official who has COVID-19. Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho on Wednesday said the vice minister, Kim Gang-lip, was among eight ministry officials who met with a group of hospital chiefs at a restaurant in Seoul last Friday to discuss quarantine and treatment for the coronavirus.
Yoon says the ministry officials were sent home Wednesday morning after the head of the Bundang Jeseng General Hospital in Seongnam, near Seoul, was confirmed to have COVID-19.
South Korea has more than 8,000 cases and a series of infections have hit government departments.
Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok has been in quarantine after more than two dozen ministry officials tested positive for the virus, leaving health workers scrambling to sanitize rooms and shut down some of the corridors at a government complex in Sejong City.
-Associated Press
Stocks' roller coaster ride looks likely to continue, with a big drop
U.S. futures prices were sharply lower overnight, major Asian stock markets fell back after early gains and European shares were down as well, suggesting a rough day ahead on Wall Street. Share prices there soared Tuesday in response to President Trump's promise of measures to help the U.S. economy through the coronavirus outbreak.
Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were down about 4%.
Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all advanced Wednesday but then lost ground. Smaller Asian markets also were mostly lower and Australia's main index tumbled 6.4%.
European equities plummeted. London and Frankfurt were down 3.5% in early trading while Paris and Milan lost about 3%, Reuters said.
-CBS/AP
EU nations to restrict entry to most foreigners
European Union leaders agreed Tuesday to immediately impose travel restrictions on most foreigners entering Europe for at least 30 days to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and to set up fast-track transport lanes to keep vital medical equipment, food and goods flowing smoothly inside the bloc.
As the virus case count in Europe climbed to over 60,000 and with more than 2,700 people dead, nervous national governments have introduced quick-fix measures such as partial border closures and quarantines with little consultation. The EU sought over three hours of video talks to forge a united front against an illness that is also wreaking economic havoc.
"We reaffirmed the need to work together and do everything necessary to tackle the crisis and its consequences," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters. He said the 27 EU countries agreed to impose border restrictions on tourism and non-essential business "as fast as possible."
The plan exempts long-term EU residents, diplomats, some healthcare and transport workers.
- Associated Press
Tom Hanks says he has "the blahs" in isolation
Tom Hanks says he feels the "blahs" but has no fever as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in an Australian residence after being discharged from a hospital following their coronavirus diagnosis.
A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed Tuesday that the pair were no longer hospitalized, and Hanks himself provided an update saying he was doing chores and his wife was beating him in cards as they remain self-quarantined.
"Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points," he posted on social media Tuesday evening.
Instead of a photo of himself or his wife, the post showed an old typewriter that he traveled with "that I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," he wrote, promoting the idea of social distancing to prevent further spread of the disease.
- The Associated Press
New concern at epicenter of South Korean outbreak
The mayor of the South Korean city worst-hit by the coronavirus says 87 new cases have been discovered from local nursing hospitals, raising concerns about a possible spike in infections after they waned over the past week.
The infections at nursing homes weren't fully reflected in national figures announced by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or KCDC, which said the cases in Daegu rose by 46 in the 24 hours ending midnight Tuesday.
South Korean officials have struggled to stem infections at hospitals, nursing homes, disability institutions and other live-in facilities, which critics say have been poorly regulated for years.
South Korea has confirmed at least 8.413 coronavirus cases, including 84 deaths.
- The Associated Press
U.S. and Canada reportedly set to partially close their border
Canada and the U.S. are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries amid the new coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian official said late Tuesday. The official wasn't authorized to discuss details amid discussions and ahead of an announcement and spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity.
Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also eager to continue their critical economic relationship.
Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds, who live in the U.S. for part of the year, are among those expected to get exemptions.
Completely closing the border would cause severe economic damage to both the U.S. and Canada since the two economies are so closely integrated.
Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper says the deal will be announced Wednesday.
-- CBS/AP
National Hockey League player has the new coronavirus
The NHL's Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement , the team said he "has had mild symptoms and is in isolation."
The statement said the Senators "are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete" and that, "As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff."
CBSSports.com says he's the first NHL player known to have tested positive.