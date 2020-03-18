Trump says U.S.-Canada border closed to "non-essential traffic" over coronavirus

Washington — President Trump said the U.S. and Canada will block "non-essential traffic" from traveling across the northern border as the administration looks for ways to prevent new introductions of the coronavirus into the U.S. The president announced the news in a tweet.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" the president wrote Wednesday morning.

U.S. stocks plunged after the opening bell Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. soars and cities and states take more stringent steps to restrict movement and the congregation of large groups.

Canada has already closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump didn't rule out the possibility of a border closure with Canada, as cases there are also on the rise. Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is among those who have tested positive for the virus.

"I don't want to say that, but we are discussing things with Canada, and we're discussing things with Mexico, quite honestly. And, again, the relationship is outstanding with both. Outstanding. We just signed our deal, the USMCA," Mr. Trump said during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

The Senate is expected to vote soon on a "phase two" coronavirus response bill that has already passed the House, and lawmakers and Trump administration are considering an even larger relief package, which could involve sending checks to Americans hit hardest by the virus.

"We're going big," the president told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.