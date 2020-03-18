Live

Watch CBSN Live

The impact of coronavirus restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically shifted everyday lives already, with millions changing the way they work, socialize and get life-saving information. David Begnaud speaks to adults and teens around the country about how they are handling the pandemic, including one CBS News Radio colleague who said his family was not able to be by his mother's side when she died of natural causes due to new nursing home guidance preventing visitors in most circumstances.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue