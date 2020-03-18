Trump says HUD is suspending evictions and foreclosures

President Donald Trump said the Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend housing evictions and foreclosures through April because of the coronavirus.

HUD "is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April," Mr. Trump said at a press conference to discuss the pandemic on Wednesday.

HUD didn't immediately response to a request for comment and for details on the new policy.

It's unclear how many homeowners and renters would be impacted by the decision. The move comes as the Trump administration is working on a number of measures to provide economic relief to Americans as the pandemic worsens, such as providing cash payments to consumers.

HUD, which enforces the 1968 Fair Housing Act, runs programs focused on rental housing assistance and public housing construction. It also provides Section 8 vouchers for low-income renters and other disadvantaged groups.