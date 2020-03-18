Coronavirus study projects grim picture A new data projection of the U.S's best-case coronavirus scenario, where 20% of adults are infected over 18 months, paints a picture of strained hospitals operating at 95% capacity. The very worst-case scenario, with 60% infected over a six-month span, would mean the U.S. could need more than seven times the number of available hospital beds than it currently has. Anna Werner breaks down the study and speaks to experts about the implications of the road the country is currently on.