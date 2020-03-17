President Trump uses term "Chinese virus" to describe coronavirus, prompting a backlash

President Trump used the term "Chinese virus" to refer to the novel coronavirus on Monday night, despite calls from global health officials to avoid labels associating the disease with a particular nation or ethnic group. Mr. Trump's comment drew backlash online.

After a briefing about the latest guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and the economic fallout, Mr. Trump tweeted about supporting the airline industry as travel restrictions decimate their business. He referred to the coronavirus — which scientists say originated in Wuhan, China, late last year — as the "Chinese virus."

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" he wrote.

China didn't take his words lightly. The country's foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said during a daily briefing with reporters that Mr. Trump's comment smears China and that the U.S. should first take care of its own matters, Reuters reported.

On social media, many critics considered Mr. Trump's branding of the virus to be xenophobic and racist.

"Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted."They don't need you fueling more bigotry." The NYPD is investigating several cases of potential hate crime attacks on Asian-Americans in recent days, and Asian-Americans across the country have reported experiencing heightened discrimination, bullying and harassment.

On Twitter, Dr. Eugene Gu responded: "I've been deathly afraid of this exact moment where Trump turns to racism and xenophobia and calls COVID-19 the 'Chinese Virus.' We are in deep trouble as a nation now that President of the United States makes the conscious decision to go down this dark path of hate."

Evangelical pastor Eugene Cho called for the president to set an example of unity instead of finger-pointing. "Mr. President: This is not acceptable," he wrote. "Calling it the 'Chinese virus' only instigates blame, racism, and hatred against Asians — here and abroad. We need leadership that speaks clearly against racism; Leadership that brings the nation and world together. Not further divides."

The president has used such rhetoric before. In his Oval Office address last week, Mr. Trump made a point of referring to it as a "foreign virus" that "started in China."

At a congressional hearing March 10, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, agreed when asked by Congresswoman Lois Frankel that it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" to call COVID-19 the "Chinese coronavirus."

"This painful rhetoric has consequences," Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said at another hearing March 12, calling out an unnamed Republican colleague who'd also referred to it as the "Chinese coronavirus." "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we've seen not only the spreading of the virus but also a rapid spreading of racism and xenophobia."

Earlier this month, the head of the World Health Organization warned against using terms that stigmatize groups of people.