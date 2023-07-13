Chicago weather: Powerful storms, tornadoes pound area

U.S. Weapons In Ukraine

CBS Essentials: Best Prime Day 2023 deals in tech, home, fitness & more

Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

After 134 days in the hospital, these formerly conjoined twins are home

Turbulence during Allegiant Air flight hospitalizes 4 in Florida

Shopify's new tool shows employees the cost of unnecessary meetings

Fox News sued for defamation over Jan. 6 conspiracy claim

Extreme heat exceeding 110 degrees expected to hit Southwestern U.S.

How much prison time might Trump face if convicted on Espionage Act?

Biden, G7 leaders announce joint declaration of support for Ukraine

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On