Tornado appears to rip through Elgin damaging several homes

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Several homes in northwest suburban Elgin were damaged after a tornado appeared to rip through the community.

Chopper 2 and Kris Habermehl were over a neighborhood in Elgin where a tornado caused extensive damage to several homes Wednesday night.

The homes appeared to have sustained significant structural damage. Several emergency response agencies were in the area around Stoney Creek Drive.

A very definitive tornadic ground scar marks the path of one of today’s tornadoes as it left far north Campton Hills - south of Bowes Road crossing Dittman Road - and moved east into Elgin, where homes were damaged. CBS2 has been following the storms at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/zg0280DxGU — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 13, 2023

The storm also brought intense and heavy rain that significantly reduced visibility.

Once the rain cleared, the cleanup began and neighbors began to assess the extent of the damage.

"The sirens went off super still, then, then came the loud rushing noise like a train," said Kathy D'Alessandro. "And it was gone 15 seconds later."

Charles Petersen, an Elgin resident, said, "I saw a huge windstorm coming through, looked out the window and trees were blowing sideways. All I saw was a huge tornado come straight down here and debris started flying all over the place."