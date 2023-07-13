Storm causes damage, downs powerlines in southwest suburban Lyons, McCook

LYONS, Ill. (CBS) -- Wednesday's storms left a trail of damage through multiple southwest suburban communities.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry was in southwest suburban Lyons near McCook where a storm ripped through, causing debris to fall and powerlines to be downed which started a fire near an industrial facility.

Lyons Fire Chief Gordon Nord said the damage "certainly appears to be" due to a tornado. He said the damage at a trucking company happened right at the border of Lyons and McCook on 47th Street.

"It looked very nasty," Nord said. "You could see debris floating around in the clouds and then all of the sudden we started getting the calls."

He added sirens went off three times in the Lyons area.

McCook Mayor Terry Carr told CBS 2 another hotel in the village had its roof torn off and about 30 ComEd poles were "snapped in half" because of the damage.

"At this point we're telling everybody to stay in your house," Carr said, adding crews were working to get powerlines back up and running so residents should stay away from any downed lines. "You do not know if they're live," he added.

Still, he reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. that no injuries were reported, just a lot of property damage.