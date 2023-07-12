Chicago weather: Powerful storms pound area

Chicago weather: Powerful storms pound areaget the free app
Powerful storms this afternoon produced torrential rain, damaging winds, and flash flooding.
Multiple rounds of rain were in the forecast until about 7 p.m. A tornado watch was in effect until 10 p.m.
The rain totals won't match the storms on July 2, when eight inches fell in some areas. However, the intensity was a big concern.
Alert: Tornado warning for Cook County
There are new tornado warnings for Cook and McHenry counties.
For Cook County, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burr Ridge at 6:10 p.m., moving east at 30 mph.
That warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.
In McHenry County, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Huntley at 6:13 p.m., moving east at 35 mph.
That warning is expected to expire at 6:45 p.m.
Metra trains stopped due to tornado warnings
Metra said its outbound and inbound trains on the BNSF line, which runs through the western suburbs, have been stopped due to the tornado warnings. One train is stopped outside of Aurora due to mechanical problems.
Image of the storm in western suburb
Sean Tanton took this image from his drone of ominous clouds over Naperville.
He shot this in Plainfield and looked toward Naperville.
Earlier, this storm caused a tornado warning near Oswego, but it weakened a bit as it moved west.
Timing for storms tonight
Multiple intense storms began to pop across Chicagoland around 6 p.m.
A tornado warning was issued near Oswego, but that has since expired.
Several storms popped around O'Hare to the northwest and also in the south suburbs.
The timing:
6 p.m.: Scattered, widespread storms across the suburbs
7 p.m.: Storms in Chicago
7:30 p.m.: Storms in Northwest Indiana
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Continued storms linger in south suburbs and NW Indiana.
Alert: Tornado warning
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Kane, Kendall, DuPage, and Will counties until 6 p.m.
That warning expired just before 6 p.m., and that system is not expected to fire any tornadic activity, CBS 2 chief meteorologist Albert Ramon said.
The weather service said a severe thunderstorm at 5:38 p.m. near Oswego could produce a tornado. The storm is moving east at 25 miles per hour.
The atmosphere has been heating up all afternoon, and it doesn't take much for these storms to spin into tornadoes, CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said.
The storm was quickly moving into Plainfield and Naperville at 5:45 p.m.
Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Bolingbrook and Romeoville.
Mobile Weather Lab checks the roads in Rolling Meadows
The CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab was in Rolling Meadows as storms were bearing down on the north and northwest suburbs.
Storms fire up in McHenry County
Shortly before 5 p.m., several cells of strong rain, with some lightning, began to fire across McHenry County and were heading into Lake County.
Heavy rains, flooding stresses Flossmoor's century-old infrastructure
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – Flossmoor is no stranger to heavy rain, especially this summer.
In a town where the infrastructure is more than 100 years old, local leaders are working to prevent a challenging situation from becoming worse.
Crews cleared basements on Wednesday when CBS 2's Marissa Perlman was there.
The Flossmoor Village Board members watched the rain fall in the downtown area on Wednesday. As the clouds rolled in, so did the problems.
Why is Chicago area river water reversed into Lake Michigan?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On rare occasions of heavy rainfall, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District officials will reverse the flow of river water into Lake Michigan.
It has occurred 50 times since 1985, most recently on July 2, when some areas of Chicago got eight inches of rain.
The most significant "dry spell" was five years in the mid-1990s.
It only happens when Chicago area waterway levels become higher than Lake Michigan.
Flooding reported in Chicago streets, basements
Right now, here is a look at Chicago homes that have reported basement flooding or water in the street on Wednesday.
This data comes from 311 calls made to the city to report complaints.
The West Side has been hit hard.