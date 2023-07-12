Watch CBS News

Chicago weather: Powerful storms pound area

get the free app
  • link copied

By Albert Ramon, Marissa Perlman, John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Powerful storms this afternoon produced torrential rain, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Multiple rounds of rain were in the forecast until about 7 p.m.  A tornado watch was in effect until 10 p.m.

The rain totals won't match the storms on July 2, when eight inches fell in some areas. However, the intensity was a big concern. 

 

Alert: Tornado warning for Cook County

cook.png

There are new tornado warnings for Cook and McHenry counties. 

For Cook County, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burr Ridge at 6:10 p.m., moving east at 30 mph.

That warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

mchenry.png

In McHenry County, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Huntley at 6:13 p.m., moving east at 35 mph. 

That warning is expected to expire at 6:45 p.m.

By John Dodge
 

Metra trains stopped due to tornado warnings

Metra said its outbound and inbound trains on the BNSF line, which runs through the western suburbs, have been stopped due to the tornado warnings. One train is stopped outside of Aurora due to mechanical problems.

By Alex Ortiz
 

Image of the storm in western suburb

drone-pic.jpg
Sean Tanton

Sean Tanton took this image from his drone of ominous clouds over Naperville. 

He shot this in Plainfield and looked toward Naperville.  

Earlier, this storm caused a tornado warning near Oswego, but it weakened a bit as it moved west. 

By John Dodge
 

Timing for storms tonight

Multiple intense storms began to pop across Chicagoland around 6 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued near Oswego, but that has since expired. 

Several storms popped around O'Hare to the northwest and also in the south suburbs. 

The timing:

6 p.m.:  Scattered, widespread storms across the suburbs

7 p.m.: Storms in Chicago

7:30 p.m.: Storms in Northwest Indiana

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Continued storms linger in south suburbs and NW Indiana. 

By John Dodge
 

Alert: Tornado warning

CBS News Chicago Live
radmap.png

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Kane, Kendall, DuPage, and Will counties until 6 p.m.

That warning expired just before 6 p.m., and that system is not expected to fire any tornadic activity, CBS 2 chief meteorologist Albert Ramon said. 

The weather service said a severe thunderstorm at 5:38 p.m. near Oswego could produce a tornado. The storm is moving east at 25 miles per hour. 

The atmosphere has been heating up all afternoon, and it doesn't take much for these storms to spin into tornadoes, CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said. 

The storm was quickly moving into Plainfield and Naperville at 5:45 p.m.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Bolingbrook and Romeoville.  

By John Dodge
 

Mobile Weather Lab checks the roads in Rolling Meadows

The CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab was in Rolling Meadows as storms were bearing down on the north and northwest suburbs.

Storms, possible tornados bearing down on north, northwest Chicago suburbs 00:38
By Jermont Terry
 

Storms fire up in McHenry County

north-burbs-radar-full.jpg

Shortly before 5 p.m., several cells of strong rain, with some lightning, began to fire across McHenry County and were heading into Lake County. 

By John Dodge
 

Heavy rains, flooding stresses Flossmoor's century-old infrastructure

flossmoor-flooding.png
Flossmoor is no stranger to heavy rain, especially this summer, but in a town where the infrastructure is more than 100 years old, local leaders are working to prevent a tough situation from becoming worse. CBS

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – Flossmoor is no stranger to heavy rain, especially this summer.

In a town where the infrastructure is more than 100 years old, local leaders are working to prevent a challenging situation from becoming worse.

Crews cleared basements on Wednesday when CBS 2's Marissa Perlman was there.

The Flossmoor Village Board members watched the rain fall in the downtown area on Wednesday. As the clouds rolled in, so did the problems.

By Marissa Perlman
 

Why is Chicago area river water reversed into Lake Michigan?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On rare occasions of heavy rainfall, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District officials will reverse the flow of river water into Lake Michigan. 

It has occurred 50 times since 1985, most recently on July 2, when some areas of Chicago got eight inches of rain. 

The most significant "dry spell" was five years in the mid-1990s. 

It only happens when Chicago area waterway levels become higher than Lake Michigan. 

 Learn more.

By John Dodge
 

Flooding reported in Chicago streets, basements

Right now, here is a look at Chicago homes that have reported basement flooding or water in the street on Wednesday.

This data comes from 311 calls made to the city to report complaints. 

The West Side has been hit hard.   

By Elliott Ramos
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.