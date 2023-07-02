Heavy downpours lead to road closures, event cancellations across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Torrential downpours wreaked havoc across the area on Sunday, closing expressways, flooding streets and basements, and upending the first-ever NASCAR Street Race downtown.

Flash Flood Warning extended/Beach Hazard Statement issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Cook County until 6:30 p.m.

A Beach Hazard Statement is also in effect until 9 p.m.

Top 100 wettest days in Chicago

Sunday has been the wettest day since May 17, 2020, with some areas receiving eight inches of rain.

The rain total landed in the city's top 100 wettest days in recorded history dating back to 1871.

The heaviest rain was centered in the city and near west suburbs.

Berwyn reported eight inches of rain since 7 a.m. Midway Airport reported almost five inches.

Lincoln Park reported more than seven inches.

Areas outside that narrow circle of low pressure saw more reasonable rainfall totals of an inch or two. Multiple roads were flooded in that area.

Chicago River flooding

City officials say the Chicago River is nearing the stage when the Riverwalk becomes flooded. The current level is 2.7 feet, which affects lower-lying areas of the walk. Once the flood stage hits three feet, the riverwalk becomes "inundated," according to an email from the city.

The city also has reversed the flow of the river due to rising levels, sending rainwater into Lake Michigan.

Flooded expressways resulted in lane closures

The Stevenson Expressway has reopened between Cicero and Pulaski after being closed in both directions.

The inbound and outbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway at Des Plaines, two left lanes are closed on outbound I-57 at 127th, and the northbound I-55 ramp to Route 83 remains closed as of 3:29 p.m. Flooding was also reportedly blocking the two left lanes outbound at Harlem Avenue, leading to solid traffic back to Independence Boulevard.

Earlier in the day, Chicago police officer called for assistance around after getting stuck in some deep standing water near Flournoy and Cicero on the West Side. A police source told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek the officer is fine, but it's a good reminder to be careful driving in this heavy rain.

A Chicago police officer called for assistance around 9:40 this morning after getting stuck in some deep standing water near Flournoy and Cicero on the west side. A police source says the officer is fine but a good reminder to be careful driving in this heavy rain!

NASCAR Street Race/ performance cancellations

After being moved back twice Sunday morning, NASCAR decided to cancel the postponed Xfinity Series race due to flooding. As a result, Cole Custer was declared the winner of the event.

"AWKWARD WIN" — Cole Custer reacts to being declared the winner of Saturday's Xfinity Series race at NASCAR Chicago after organizers called off the rest of the race for rain



He says he's sure the "cup guys" are praying the rain goes away before the main event Sunday

In addition to the canceled race, Sunday's concerts featuring Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert were also canceled. The Chainsmokers performance was canceled on Saturday due to lightning.

Organizers of the event were still planning on holding the Cup Series scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but announced a delay shortly before 4 p.m., saying they were "in a holding pattern for the Grant Park 220 until conditions improve."

CTA train cancellations/ bus reroutes

CTA Pink line train service between Pulaski and 54th and Blue line service between UIC Halsted and Forest Park are suspended due to the weather.

Blue Line service between UIC-Halsted to Kedzie and Harlem to Forest Park has also been suspended due to track conditions. Those trains are operating in two sections: between Forest Park and Kedzie and between O'Hare and UIC-Halsted.

Shuttle buses have been requested to provide service between UIC Halsted and Forest Park.

The following bus services have been affected:

#54 Cicero buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions via Cicero, Chicago, Central, Madison and Cicero, due to street blockage near Cicero/Cermak.

#53 Pulaski buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions via Pulaski, Chicago, Kedzie, Madison, and Pulaski due to, street blockage at Pulaski/Ferdinand.

#12 Roosevelt buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions via Roosevelt, Kostner, Cermak, Laramie, 16th, Cicero and Roosevelt, due to street blockage near Roosevelt/Kolmar.

Riders can check the CTA website for updates.

Looking ahead

CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon says rain chances should start to clear after 7 p.m. – with skies clearing overnight.