Watch CBS News

Frank James now considered a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

get the free app
  • link copied

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

A man who was previously considered a "person of interest" in Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York, is now considered the suspect in the rampage, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning. Police have been looking for Frank James, 62, since tying a U-Haul van he rented to the shooting.

Ten people were shot and wounded in the attack, and over a dozen more suffered other injuries.

The NYPD tweeted: "Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS."

Frank R. James
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin displaying photos of Frank R. James. / AP

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

Frank James not in custody, Adams spokesman says

A spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams said Frank James was not in police custody after he was named a suspect in the shooting Wednesday morning.

"He is NOT in NYPD custody at this time," Adams' press secretary Fabien Levy said on Twitter.

By Alex Sundby
 

Frank James named a suspect in shooting

The NYPD tweeted: "Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS."

By Alex Sundby
Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.