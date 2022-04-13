Frank James now considered a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history as first on-field female coach

Death toll from Philippines landslides nears 70, dozens still missing

Father and son rescued after car plunges 500 feet down cliff

Tourist bus hits truck in Egypt and bursts into flames, killing 10

Sherri Papini admits to faking her 2016 kidnapping

Police release video of victim in Long Island serial killer case

Biden says Putin committing "genocide half a world away"

Suspect named in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

Georgia residents warned of invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia residents warned of invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Manhunt continues after 10 shot in Brooklyn subway; police seek person of interest

Manhunt continues after 10 shot in Brooklyn subway; police seek person of interest

Sherri Papini admits to faking her 2016 kidnapping

Sherri Papini admits to faking her 2016 kidnapping

Police release video of victim in Long Island serial killer case

Police release video of victim in Long Island serial killer case

Suspect named in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

Suspect named in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On