Frank James now considered a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting as manhunt continues
A man who was previously considered a "person of interest" in Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York, is now considered the suspect in the rampage, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning. Police have been looking for Frank James, 62, since tying a U-Haul van he rented to the shooting.
Ten people were shot and wounded in the attack, and over a dozen more suffered other injuries.
The NYPD tweeted: "Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Frank James not in custody, Adams spokesman says
A spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams said Frank James was not in police custody after he was named a suspect in the shooting Wednesday morning.
"He is NOT in NYPD custody at this time," Adams' press secretary Fabien Levy said on Twitter.
Frank James named a suspect in shooting
