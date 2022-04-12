Officials release details about New York City subway shooting suspect

What we know about the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

New York City police are searching for a man who is suspected of unleashing a smoke canister into a crowded subway car in Brooklyn and then opening fire Tuesday morning. Ten people were shot and wounded, and 13 suffered other injuries, officials said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and heavyset. New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference that the suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Sewell said that at around 8:24 a.m., the man, who was riding the train, "donned what appeared to be a gas mask" before taking out a canister and opening it, releasing smoke into subway car. He then started shooting.

Police said the gunman remains at large and they have not identified the suspect. Federal agencies are assisting in the investigation.

At another news conference Tuesday evening, police said they were seeking a man they called a "person of interest" in the investigation: Frank R. James, 62. They said investigators had found a key to a U-Haul van at the scene of the shooting and determined that the van had been rented by James in Philadelphia. The van was found Tuesday afternoon at a different location in Brooklyn.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

At the morning press conference, New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the manhunt for the suspect as an "active shooter situation."

"This individual is still on the loose. This individual is dangerous," Hochul said.

Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time, but officials also said nothing was being ruled out as the investigation continues.

In a video statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said no "live explosive devices" were found. "But the suspect in today's attack detonated smoke bombs to cause havoc," said Adams, who is isolating after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials said local hospitals were treating 10 people who suffered gunshot wounds; five were reported to be in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning. Other passengers were being treated for injuries were related to smoke inhalation, possible shrapnel and the panic of the situation.

Videos show smoke billowing from the train as its doors opened at the next stop, with riders, many apparently injured, fleeing.

While some bystanders awaiting the train also fled, others stayed behind to aid injured straphangers.