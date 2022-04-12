Multiple people shot at subway station in Brooklyn, New York; possible smoke bomb device found

Multiple people shot at subway station in Brooklyn, New York; possible smoke bomb device foundget the free app
Multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday morning, the city's fire department told CBS News. At least five people were shot and 13 injured, with some being treated for smoke inhalation from a possible smoke bomb and other injuries from the panic that ensued, CBS New York reports.
There's a heavy police presence at the station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, at 36th Street and Fourth Avenue, CBS New York reports. The NYPD reported a smoke condition at the station. An NYPD official tells CBS News a smoke bomb device was found.
Photos from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.
A law enforcement source tells CBS News the NYPD is looking for a suspect who was said to be wearing an orange-colored reflective construction vest and a gas mask.
The D, N, and R subway trains are holding in stations in both directions in Brooklyn, and there are other delays as well.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-Pat Milton contributed reporting. The Associated Press contributed reporting.
