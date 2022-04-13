Video appears to show suspect on his way to Brooklyn subway before mass shooting
CBS New York has obtained surveillance video that appears to show suspect Frank James on his way to allegedly carrying out the Brooklyn subway shooting.
The video shows a man, wearing a reflective vest, wheeling a piece of luggage down the street and carrying a bag. The man matches the description of the suspect police are looking for.
The gunman set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
Police on Wednesday also released new images of James. The NYPD tweeted: "Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people."
There's a $50,000 reward in the case.
Anyone with any information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
