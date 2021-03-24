Live Updates: Motive still unclear in Boulder mass shooting

Live Updates: Motive still unclear in Boulder mass shootingget the free app
Authorities have not yet released any information about a possible motive behind Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 people dead. The 21-year-old suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is from a Denver suburb, was booked into jail on murder charges Tuesday and was expected to make a first court appearance on Thursday.
The victims he is accused of killing were between the ages of 20 and 65. Among them was a Boulder police officer, 51-year-old Eric Talley, a father of seven children, who responded to the shooting.
The other victims were identified as Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Rikki Olds, 25; Neven Stanisic, 23; Denny Stong, 20; and Jody Waters, 65.
At the White House, President Biden said another city has been "scarred by gun violence" and called on Congress to pass gun control measures. "I just can't imagine how the families are feeling, the victims whose futures were stolen from them, from their families, from their loved ones, who now have to struggle to go on and try to make sense of what's happened," Mr. Biden said.
Boulder City Council to hold a special meeting
The Boulder City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to honor the victims of Monday's shooting and hear from the community. It says it will also "acknowledge the need for community healing."
Gun control debate takes center stage again
Politicians across the country have been discussing legislative changes in the wake of the Boulder shooting. For the first time in years, activists for gun reform, like Jane Dougherty of Littleton, Colorado, say they can see some kind of change coming, CBS Denver reports.
"So much of this is preventable," said Dougherty, a senior fellow with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization. "It's so sad that we have to lose lives in order to motivate people and get our legislators back to talking about it."
Dougherty started fighting for stricter gun laws after her sister, Mary Sherlach, was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. She's lived in Littleton since the early 1990s, so she's been part of the Colorado community to face repeated mass shootings.
She followed Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Hearing on gun violence and watched President Biden call for stricter gun laws and background checks. "I haven't had any hope at the federal level for years. Hearing anyone even say assault weapons ban, it's amazing," she said.
Bills about gun storage and reporting a lost or stolen gun are moving through the Colorado legislature. On Tuesday morning legislators took to the floor of their chambers to shed tears, call for unity and suggest more restrictions on firearms.
"What we need in these times is to reach out to each other because what happens to Boulder happens to Colorado," said Rep. Edie Hooton, a Boulder Democrat.
Shooting suspect found guilty of third degree assault in 2017 incident
The shooting suspect was previously convicted of third degree assault, a misdemeanor, stemming from an incident when he was in high school, according to documents obtained by CBS News.
According to a police report of the 2017 incident, a teacher and fellow students said they saw Alissa punch another student in the side of the head and hit him repeatedly after he had fallen to the ground, leaving the victim bloodied and vomiting. The suspect admitted to punching the other student, but said it was retaliation for bullying and racist comments, the report said.
Colorado shooting suspect allegedly bought assault weapon 6 days before shooting
The Colorado shooting suspect purchased an assault weapon 6 days before the shooting, according to court documents released Tuesday. The arrest affidavit for the suspect said he purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16.
It's not yet clear if that pistol was used in the shooting. According to the affidavit, the suspect had left a rifle — "possibly" an AR-15 — and a semiautomatic handgun in the store.
The wife of one of the suspect's brothers told authorities that the suspect was seen playing with a gun that looked like a "machine gun" two days ago, according to the affidavit. She did not provide more details about the type of gun.