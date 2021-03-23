Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on reducing gun violence

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning is hosting the first in a set of several hearings on addressing ways to reduce gun violence. The hearing was scheduled before a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Senators will question eight witnesses at the hearing, including a Connecticut police chief, Chicago trauma surgeon and the executive director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The committee said it will use the hearing to examine community -based approaches to fighting gun violence, law enforcement and public health.

How to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence today

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut tweeted on Monday that he is editing his opening statement for Tuesday's hearing on gun violence. "How many more lives must be lost before we enact gun violence prevention our country so desperately needs?" he said.

The hearing, titled "Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence," comes after two deadly shootings in the past week. In addition to the shooting Monday night, eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed last week in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

The House recently approved two bills to expand background checks on firearm sales, even though the legislation is unlikely to pass in the Senate. The two bills are the first significant gun control measures passed in Congress since President Biden took office.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also pledged to prioritize gun reform and legislation, even if it doesn't receive bipartisan support.

"The legislative graveyard is over. H.R.8 will be on the floor and we'll see where everybody stands. No more hopes and prayers," Schumer said.