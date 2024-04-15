Boston Marathon 2024 real-time updates: who's running, weather forecast, start times and more

Boston Marathon 2024 real-time updates: who's running, weather forecast, start times and moreget the free app
BOSTON – Monday marks the running of the 2024 Boston Marathon, a signature event on Patriots' Day that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to Massachusetts. You can follow along for live updates and complete coverage.
Runners will make their way through the 26.2-mile course through Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before eventually finishing on Boylston Street in Boston in front of cheering crowds.
Marcel Hug wins 7th Boston Marathon
Switzerland's Marcel Hug smashed his own course record in the men's wheelchair race, winning with a time of 1:15:32. This is his seventh Boston Marathon win.
WBZ-TV Chris Tanaka running for Team Hoyt
WBZ-TV's own Chris Tanaka is among the thousands of Boston Marathon runners.
Tanaka and Team Hoyt helped raise over $10,000 ahead of the run.
"I'm as ready as I'll ever be," Tanaka said.
Rob Gronkowski serves as grand marshal
Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski got the festivities started Monday morning in his role as grand marshal.
The former tight end and four-time Super Bowl champ was the recipient of the B.A.A.'s Patriots' Award. The award is presented to someone who is "patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship."
Professional men and women runners depart Hopkinton
And they're off! The professional men and women running the Boston Marathon have taken off from the starting line in Hopkinton.
Men's and women's wheelchair race underway
The men's and women's wheelchair race kicked off shortly after 9 a.m. Participants include four-time women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar from Switzerland. Her countryman Marcel Hug has won six times.
One American to watch is former Boston Marathon winner Daniel Romanchuk in the men's wheelchair race.
Why run the Boston Marathon?
Everyone has their own reason to run the Boston Marathon.
For one man, the 26.2-mile course is torture - and that's exactly why he does it.
"I just like the pain. I like to go through it. I like to compete," a 4-time runner told WBZ-TV.
Notable runners in this year's race
There are a number of marathon winners and notable runners hitting the course today.
That includes 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi and 2018 winner Des Linden, along with 1968 champion Amby Burfoot.
Chris Nikic, a well-known runner with Down Syndrome, will be taking on the course wearing bib number 7796.
Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will run the Boston Marathon again, wearing bib 3333.
Boston Marathon by the numbers
This year's Boston Marathon will include a total of 29,451 runners, including people from 118 countries.
Residents from all 50 U.S. states will run this year's race.
Massachusetts residents make up 4,464 members of the field.
A total of 9,900 volunteers are making things run smoothly along the course.
Boston Marathon forecast
The Boston Marathon forecast calls for a nearly perfect day for spectators along the route.
But it may be a bit warmer that runners would like to see.
The best news, however, is that there's no rain in the forecast.
Mile-by-mile guide to the Boston Marathon
If you've never run the Boston Marathon, it may be difficult to picture what you can expect.
A mile-by-mile guide to the course shows where the 26.2-mile course will take you as you run from Hopkinton to Boston on Marathon Monday.
Marking 100 years since starting line moved
The 2024 Boston Marathon marks 100 years since the starting line moved from Ashland to Hopkinton.
WBZ-TV's Levan Reid gave a look at how Hopkinton is marking the occasion.
How to track a runner
There are several ways you can track a runner during this year's Boston Marathon.
You can follow updates on the B.A.A. app, website, or social media.
You'll also be able to use those methods to get complete results.
Boston Marathon 2024 start times
- Military March 6:00 a.m. ET
- Men's Wheelchair 9:02 a.m. ET
- Women's Wheelchair 9:05 a.m. ET
- Handcycles & Duos 9:30 a.m. ET
- Professional Men 9:37 a.m. ET
- Professional Women 9:47 a.m. ET
- Para Athletics Division 9:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 1 10:00 a.m. ET
- Wave 2 10:25 a.m. ET
- Wave 3 10:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 4 11:15 a.m. ET
Road closures and traffic delays
There will be a lengthy list of road closures and traffic impacts due to the Boston Marathon.
You can find all of them here, including additional MBTA impacts.
What you can't bring to the Boston Marathon
According to the B.A.A., here are items are not allowed along the Boston Marathon course:
- Backpacks or other over-the-shoulder handbags
- Packages or other bulky items that are larger than 12x12x6 inches
- Fireworks or other flammable liquids
- Props such as sporting equipment, flagpoles, or other hard objects
- Suitcases of any kind
- Coolers, regardless of style
- Large blankets like comforters and sleeping bags
- Some containers such as glass, cans, or anything that carries more than one liter of liquid
- Costumes, including those that cover your face
- Weapons including guns, knives and pepper spray