War and the art of surrealism

The traveling exhibition "Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s," now at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, explores how the real-life monstrosities of war in the mid-20th century bred metaphorical monsters in paintings and sculptures, by such artists as Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst, André Masson and Joan Miró. Serena Altschul reports.