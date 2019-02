Trump-Kim summit: Trump says he's in no rush on denuclearization — live updates





President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting for the second day in Hanoi, as both men emphasize patience in the denuclearization process. Mr. Trump on Wednesday expressed optimism for his meeting with Kim, praising their "special" relationship. But he also said both he and Kim are happy with the pace of progress so far. Mr. Trump and Kim are expected to meet Thursday morning. The president also said he would have some form of press conference Thursday. On Wednesday, some members of the White House press corps were barred from entering a dinner with Kim and Mr. Trump, after lobbing questions at the president.

Trump, Kim meet behind closed doors The two men are behind closed doors for their first meeting of the day.

Kim says he's not pessimistic about deal with Trump Kim, asked if he's confident he and Mr. Trump will reach a final agreement, responded, "It's too early to say. I would not say I'm pessimistic."

Trump says he's in no rush on denuclearization "Speed is not that important to me," Mr. Trump said of denuclearization. The president added he appreciates no nuclear testing, a line he has said repeatedly in recent days. "I am in no rush," Mr. Trump said. The president, asked by reporters about denuclearization, repeatedly said he's in no rush.

Trump and Kim sit down Mr. Trump and Kim sat down for their first meeting, with female translators seated behind them. Kim said North Korea has made many efforts so far, and so they decided it was time to have this dialogue, despite critics. Mr. Trump said he thinks over the years they'll "be together a lot." "We had very good discussions last night at dinner and the pre-dinner was very good," and lots of good ideas are being thrown around, Mr. Trump said. Most importantly, the president said, he thinks the two leaders have a good relationship.

Trump arrives at meeting location Shortly before 9 a.m. local time, or 9 p.m. Eastern time, Mr. Trump arrived at the hotel where he and Kim will meet for their full morning of meetings. Onlookers lined the road, snapping photos as Mr. Trump's motorcade took to the streets. Security was tight.

Trump and Kim to sign joint agreement Trump says North Korea summit will lead to a "wonderful situation" Long before the president's second day of the summit began, the White House's schedule said Mr. Trump and Kim would sign a joint agreement. But it's unclear what exactly they will be signing. Last year in Singapore, Mr. Trump and Kim signed a document that sketched out their mutual goals. Mr. Trump will also hold a press conference for reporters.