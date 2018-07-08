Thailand cave rescue: Operation underway to bring boys out of cave -- live updates
A Thai governor said Sunday the operation to bring the trapped 12 boys and their coach out of a cave has begun. The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters "today is D-Day" with 13 foreigner and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue.
Thai officials said Saturday they are worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult and they may need to quickly rescue the boys and the soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety.
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.
Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is in charge of the rescue mission, said Saturday conditions were currently "perfect," BBC News reports.
"Now and in the next three or four days, the conditions are perfect [for evacuation] in terms of the water, the weather and the boys' health," said Narongsak, governor of the Chiang Rai province, where the caves are.
"Today is D-Day," Thai governor says
He says the divers went in at 10 a.m. and the boys will gradually come out accompanied by two divers each. He says the earliest they will come out is 9 p.m. Sunday (10 a.m. ET). The only way to bring them out is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.
Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages.
But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won't last if it rains again.
Dozens of divers arrive at cave
Dozens of divers arrived at the Tham Luang cave on Sunday morning and officials set up more tarpaulin sheets blocking off the divers' operating area.
Officials ask media to clear out
Thai authorities asked media to clear out of the area around the entrance of the cave. "Everyone who is not involved with the operations has to get out of the area immediately," police announced via loudspeaker, AFP reports.
"From the situation assessment, we need to use the area to help victims," police said.