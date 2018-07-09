Cave rescue of boys soccer team in Thailand

In the first two days of rescue operations, eight members of a youth soccer team were rescued from a cave in Thailand that they had been stranded in for more than two weeks. Four more boys and their coach remained in the cave as of Monday, July 9, with rescue operations due to resume Tuesday.
Two divers were assigned to each child to help them navigate the dangerous, narrow passageways. They were immediately rushed to the hospital.
Here, the boys covered in hypothermia blankets are seen in a still image taken from a July 3, 2018, video by Thai Navy SEAL, shortly after they were found alive but trapped deep underground.