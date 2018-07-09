CBSN

Cave rescue of boys soccer team in Thailand

      In the first two days of rescue operations, eight members of a youth soccer team were rescued from a cave in Thailand that they had been stranded in for more than two weeks. Four more boys and their coach remained in the cave as of Monday, July 9, with rescue operations due to resume Tuesday. 

      Two divers were assigned to each child to help them navigate the dangerous, narrow passageways. They were immediately rushed to the hospital. 

      Here, the boys covered in hypothermia blankets are seen in a still image taken from a July 3, 2018, video by Thai Navy SEAL, shortly after they were found alive but trapped deep underground.

      Credit: Thai Navy SEAL via Facebook

    • Stranded

      The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring the Tham Luang cave after a practice game. 

      Monsoon flooding blocked off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

      Credit: Thai Navy SEAL via Facebook

    • Complex mission

      The operation to rescue them from the cave has been complex and hampered by extreme weather.

      On July 5, the death of a former Thai navy SEAL, who was placing oxygen canisters into the cave's tunnels, highlighted the risks of the mission. 

      Credit: Thai Navy SEAL via Facebook

    • Found

      An image from video posted June 2, 2018, on the Facebook page of the Thai Navy SEAL team shows the soccer players and their assistant coach stuck deep in Thailand's Tham Luang Nan cave after being found by rescue divers.

      Credit: Thai Navy SEAL via Facebook

    • Their whereabouts

      Divers located the missing boys and their coach about 300-400 meters past a section of the cave that was on higher ground.

      Credit: BBC News

    • A risky mission

      This graphic illustrates the escape route that rescuers had to navigate to free 12 boys and their soccer coach from the flooded cave.

      Credit: CBS

    • Tight squeeze

      This graphic illustrates a so-called "pinch point" in the escape route for 12 boys and their soccer coach in a flooded cave.

      Credit: CBS

    • A complex operation

      Rescuers have been working nonstop to pump water out of the cave and line escape routes with oxygen tanks. 

      Dozens of international search and rescue experts, including a U.S. military team, have been involved in the attempt to bring the boys and their coach to safety. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Schoolmates

      Classmates of one of the boys trapped in the cave visit a tribute for the Wild Boars soccer team at the entrance of Ban Waingphan school on July 9, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. 

      Credit: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

    • The search

      Thai rescue workers enter the cave in a photo released by the Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: AP

    • International effort

      The Thai Navy SEAL team posted a photo on Facebook symbolizing the bond and the international effort to rescue the boys and their soccer coach.

      Credit: Thai NavySEAL via Facebook

    • Strategizing

      A Thai Navy officer tries to figure out a way to pull water out of the cave as quickly as possible. 

      Credit: Thai NavySEAL via Facebook

    • Getting the water out

      Army and Navy officers bring water cylinders to transport rushing and rising water out of the cave. 

      Credit: Thai NavySEAL via Facebook

    • Exploring the cave

      A Thai Navy SEAL explores the cave in preparation for the rescue mission. 

      Credit: Thai NavySEAL via Facebook

    • Rescued

      Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances transport some of the rescued soccer players from a helipad to a hospital on July 9.

      Credit: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

    • Fifth boy rescued

      Onlookers watch and cheer as a helicopter flies towards an airstrip near Tham Luang Nang Non cave to transport the fifth boy rescued from the cave to hospital on July 9.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Classmate

      A classmate of the Wild Boars soccer team talks to the press about his hopes for the group's safe return at the Maisaiprasitart School on July 9.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • A teammate

      Chill, 14, one of the members of the Wild Boars soccer team who did not enter the cave with his teammates, speaks to the press about his hopes for their safe rescue on July 9.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Prayers

      People pray with Buddhist monks near the hospital where the boys rescued from the cave were brought for observation on July 9. 

      Credit: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP/Getty Images

    • Rescued

      Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances transport some of the rescued boys from a helipad to a hospital on July 9.

      Credit: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

    • Support

      Indian schoolchildren hold placards and pictures during a prayer event for the safe rescue of the soccer players and their coach in Ahmedabad on July 9.

      Credit: Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images

    • Media

      Members of the press attend a scheduled news conference to get information about the rescue on July 9.

      Credit: Linh Pham/Getty Images

    • Evacuation

      Volunteers and soldiers line the road leading to the cave area where an ambulance carrying some of the rescued boys passes by after divers started evacuating the 12 boys and their coach on July 8. 

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Boys rescued

      Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from the cave to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Prayers

      Family members pray before a shrine in Tham Luang cave area as rescue operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach.

      Credit: Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

    • Rescuers

      Hundreds of rescuers with equipment continue the rescue operation at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 6.

      Credit: Linh Pham/Getty Images

    • Navy SEAL mourned

      Family members grieve on July 6 during arrival honors for the remains of Saman Gunan, a former Royal Thai Navy SEAL who died preparing the rescue mission for the trapped 12 boys and their coach.

      Credit: Panumas Sanguanwong/AFP/Getty Images

    • Saman Gunan

      A Royal Thai Navy soldier carries a portrait of Saman Gunan, a former Navy SEAL who died while working on the rescue mission for the trapped 12 boys and their coach.

      Credit: Panumas Sanguanwong/AFP/Getty Images

    • Press

      Microphones are seen taped to a tree before a press conference at the command centre as rescue operations continue for the 12 boys and their football team coach on July 7.

      Credit: Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

    • Pheeraphat 'Night' Sompiengjai

      A drawing of Pheeraphat 'Night' Sompiengjai, one of the soccer team members trapped in the cave, is seen next to news footage of the cave at Night's home in Mae Sai on July 4.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP/Getty Images

    • Photographs

      Photographs of Pheeraphat 'Night' Sompiengjai are seen on a wall at his home in Mae Sai, Thailand, on July 4, 2018. 

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Hope

      The great aunt of Pheeraphat 'Night' Sompiengjai, one of the trapped boys, displays birthday candles for Night at their home in Mae Sai on July 4. 

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Waiting

      Pheeraphat Sompiengjai's family still has a birthday cake in the fridge, waiting for his return home.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP/Getty Images

    • Ritual

      Lisu tribeswomen carrying paper flowers hold a ritual to appease the spirits of Tham Luang cave on July 2.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Celebration

      Family members of one of the missing boys celebrate following news that all members of the soccer team and their coach were alive in the cave on July 2.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Duangpetch Promthep and coach

      Thanaporn Promthep, a mother of one of the soccer players, displays an image of her son Duangpetch Promthep (with light) and his soccer coach Ekkapol Chantawong after hearing the news the group was found on July 2.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Joy

      Family members celebrate while camping out near Tham Luang cave following the news that all members of children's soccer team and their coach were alive in the cave.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sharing photos

      Relatives of the missing boys share photos of them on July 2 after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive in the cave where they had been missing for more than a week.

      Credit: Linh Pham/Getty Images

    • General Bancha Duriyaphan

      General Bancha Duriyaphan speaks to the press after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were been found alive in the cave where they had been missing for more than a week. 

      Credit: Linh Pham/Getty Images

    • Family

      Relatives of the missing boys pray on July 2 after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive in the cave

      Credit: Linh Pham/Getty Images

    • Practice run

      Thai rescue workers practice medical drills on June 30 as rescue operations continue for the missing boys and their coach. 

      Credit: Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn/AFP/Getty Images

    • Getting them out

      A Thai police official shows a soccer player's family member the process of the rescue mission inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 28.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Lighting a candle

      A monk lights a candle at an altar during a Buddhist prayer for the soccer team and their coach near Tham Luang cave on July 1.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Search

      Divers prepare the underwater light for the search at at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park on July 2. Rescuers from China and Australia joined the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach while they were missing. 

      Credit: Linh Pham / Getty Images

    • A photo of friends

      Thananchai Saengtan, 15, shows a photo of his friends on July 1 as the rescue operation continues.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Family members

      Family members and relatives of the soccer players pray at the entrance of Tham Luang cave on June 26. 

      Credit: Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn/AFP/Getty Images

    • U.S. forces

      U.S. military personnel arrive at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park near Than Luang cave in Chiang Rai province on June 28 to assist in the rescue operation for the soccer team and their coach. 

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • The cave

      Rescuers install a water pump inside Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 28.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Adorn Sanorn

      A relative shows the photograph of missing Adorn Sanorn, 14, as family members keep vigil near Tham Luang cave on June 26.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Soldiers

      Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave on June 26.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

    • Water pumping

      Thai soldiers carry hose deep into the Tham Luang cave to pump out water on June 27.

      Credit: Getty

    • Prayers

      Family members and relatives pray as they keep vigil near the Tham Luang cave on June 26.

      Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images