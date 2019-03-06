R. Kelly interview with Gayle King and continuing coverage
In an explosive and exclusive interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," R&B singer R. Kelly addressed the 10 criminal sexual abuse charges brought against him in Illinois and the allegations made in a recent Lifetime series "Surviving R. Kelly," that claimed further instances of misconduct between the singer and young women.
Parents press conference
The parents of Joycelyn Savage, one of two young women in a relationship with R. Kelly, held a press conference Wednesday morning claiming Kelly lied in his interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. They reiterated their belief that the R&B singer has kept their daughter estranged from her family for two years.
"Joycelyn, we went from seeing you, talking to you weekly, to not seeing you for two years," her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, said during the press conference in Decatur, Georgia. "So that is a clear indication to us, and as a mother, that something is definitely wrong with this situation."
"The allegations Mr. Kelly has brought against my family is very horrific," Jocelyn's father, Timothy Savage, said. We are a solid family, we care about our daughter. From day one the only thing we wanted to do was actually to see our daughter, hear from our daughter, and make sure she's fine."
Kelly said he met Joycelyn Savage after her father brought her to one of his concerts when she was 19.
"I didn't go looking for a Joycelyn Savage. I was doing my show ... he brought her and asked a friend of mine to put her on the stage with R. Kelly, make sure she's on the stage," he said.
"That is absolutely not true," the Savage family attorney Gerald Griggs said on Wednesday morning during the press conference, stating, "that at no point has Mr. Kelly ever met Mr. Timothy Savage."
"We are in a battle to make sure she is not a victim to the allegations that we've heard and now the charges that we've heard against Robert Sylvester Kelly," Griggs said Wednesday, as the Savage family stood beside him.
The Savage family denied being in it for the money.
"We want the record to remain clear that at no point did Tim, Jonjelyn Savage ever request, ever demand, ever receive any financial compensation from Robert Sylvester Kelly," Griggs said during his press conference with the family.
R. Kelly interview: These women are lying
R. Kelly has broken his silence about the the sexual abuse charges that landed him in a Chicago jail last month. In a nearly 80-minute interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King on Tuesday, the embattled R&B singer said all the women now accusing him of physical and sexual abuse are lying.
"Why are you sitting down with us today?" King asked the singer.
"I'm very tired of all of the lies. I've been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I'm just tired," Kelly said.
"What are the lies that you're hearing that disturb you most?" King asked.
"Oh my God. Um -- all of them, got little girls trapped in the basement... helicopters over my house trying to rescue someone that doesn't need rescuing because they're not in my house," he said, adding, "Handcuffing people, starving people. I have a harem, what you call it - a cult. I don't even really know what a cult is. But I know I don't have one."
Kelly was charged on February 22 with with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of four women, including three who the charges say were minors at the time.
"Have you ever had sex with anyone under the age of 17?" King asked him.
"No. No," Kelly said.
"Never?"
"No!" Kelly responded.
"I have to tell you, it's so hard to believe that based on all that we've read, and what the women have said about you and what the women have said about you," King said.
"What women said about me. So nobody's allowed to be mad at me and be scorned and lie on me?" Kelly said.
"So they're lying on you? That's your explanation? They're lying on you?"
"Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely," Kelly said. "I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I'm alive."
R. Kelly says parents gave daughter to him
In a shocking and emotional interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, R. Kelly addressed his current relationship with the two young women who live with him at his home in Chicago, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary.
Kelly said, "I love 'em and it's almost - it's like they're my girlfriends."
"It's like, you know, we have a relationship. It's real. And I know guys - like, I've known guys all my life that have five or six women, okay? So don't go there on me, okay? 'Cause that's the truth," he said.
"You're with two women right now. You love them, they say they love you. What kind of love is it that keeps these young women away from their families?" King asked.
The Clary family's attorney released a statement calling Kelly "a liar, manipulator and sociopath." On Wednesday, the Savage family held a press conference stating they have not seen their daughter for two years. Kelly claimed the parents handed their daughters to him after bringing them to one of his concerts.
"I'm going to answer your question. What kind of father, what kind of mother, will sell their daughter to a man?" Kelly said.
"How come it was okay for me to see them until they wasn't getting no money from me? Why would you take your daughter - if I'm going to take my daughter and she's 19 years old to a 49-year-old icon, whatever, celebrity or R. Kelly concert or whoever it is, I'm not going to put her on the stage and leave her. I'm going to take her to the concert. Their father is more into my music and know about my music than they do," Kelly said.
Asked if he was saying that Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage's parents handed their daughters over to him, he said, "Absolutely. Are the cameras still going? Absolutely."
R. Kelly speaks on being a sexual abuse survivor
During her exclusive interview with R. Kelly, "CBS This Morning's" Gayle King King asked Kelly about his difficult childhood and his own story of surviving years of sexual abuse.
Kelly has spoken and written candidly about being a sexual abuse survivor himself. He says he was first molested at the age of 7.
"It hasn't affected me at all. I mean, it has affected me in -- a way though. Yeah. It affected me in this way -- anything I've been through, that -- or any struggles I've had in my past has affected my music."
But Kelly denied that it has had any effect on his behavior as an adult, where he has had relationships with women significantly younger than him.
"Absolutely not. Because I'm gonna tell you somethin'. You know, I know people say, 'Oh, well, he was abused. Well, that's why he doin' that.' No, no, no, no, no. Because if - 'cause I'm not stupid," he said.
King told Kelly that experts in child sexual abuse say most people who are abusers have been abused, but not all people that have been abused go out and abuse others.
"But they didn't say 'all,' did they?" he said. "Here I stand ... I'm in the 'not all.' I'm in the 'not all,' OK? But they also didn't say when you're R. Kelly, OK, and you're famous, and your name is ringin' 25 million times a day all over the world, OK, of people tryin' to get money from you, OK, and they're using' your past, they're using the past allegations, the past case that he beat to link it on to that, OK? They're using that."