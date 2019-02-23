Prosecutor outlines sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly

Warning: The details of the allegations in this story are graphic.

R. Kelly remains in custody after surrendering to police on charges of criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors on Saturday described the disturbing allegations against him involving multiple underage girls. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

In graphic detail, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx described the allegations involving four women who said they were sexually abused by three-time Grammy winner. The accusations involve multiple forced sex acts, which Kelly denied.



One of the cases involves a 24 year-old who said she had an appointment to braid Kelly's hair in 2003.

"He grabbed the victim by the head and tried to force her mouth down onto his exposed penis," Foxx said. "The semen was identified on the shirt, the male DNA is a match to Robert Kelly's DNA profile."

R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo on Feb. 23, 2019. Cook County Sheriff's Office

According to court records, three of the four women were between ages 13 and 16 when the alleged abuse happened.

"Between May 1, 2009 and January 31, 2010, the victim had vaginal and oral sex with Robert Kelly multiple times," Foxx said. "At times, Robert Kelly would spit on her, slap her in the face and choke her."



Kelly, 52, turned himself into police Friday night — hours after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg said his client, who remains in custody on pending a $1 million bond, is devastated.



"Here is someone who at one point was a huge star and now he's sitting behind bars, even if it's just for a day, he's got these accusations," Greenberg said. "Unfortunately, you know, there's this whole hashtag movement — just because someone says something now and it's 2019, it doesn't make them credible."



At the bond hearing, there were alleged victims — and Kelly's supporters.



Joycelyn Savage, whose parents claimed Kelly was keeping her captive, was in court. She had no comment as she left the courthouse.

Jerhonda Pace, one of the four women Kelly is accused of abusing, also attended court. She appeared in the docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly." She said shortly after meeting Kelly as a teen in 2008, the two had sex after he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

If convicted, Kelly faces up to 70 years in prison.