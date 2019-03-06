R. Kelly back in custody after child support hearing

Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly was taken back into custody Wednesday after a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.

Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Kelly will be transferred to the county jail. Darrell Johnson, who said he is an R. Kelly publicist, confirmed to reporters Kelly was taken into custody over the child support issue.

Kelly had been out on bail in a criminal case accusing him of sexually abusing four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time. He didn't appear to say anything as he walked past a throng of reporters into the courtroom Wednesday.

R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

Kelly left the courtroom with his lawyers through a different door than he entered. His hands weren't cuffed.

David France, manager for Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Kelly, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the singer hadn't made a child support payment that was due by late Tuesday.

Under terms of his 2009 divorce, Kelly must pay $20,000 a month in child support, but stopped making the required payments in the spring, reports CBS Chicago. He now reportedly owes $194,000, and was ordered to pay $161,663 to his ex-wife or risk jail time.

Johnson said Kelly was prepared to pay a portion of the money owed, but didn't have the full amount because he hasn't been able to work. He said Kelly will remain jailed until he can pay the full amount, and said he hopes Kelly will be released by next Wednesday.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Kelly denied the allegations in an emotional interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

"I didn't do this stuff! This is not me," Kelly told King. "I am fighting for my f***ing life!"

He said the women accusing him were all lying, at times crying and yelling during the interview.

"They was describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer," Kelly said. "I'm a man. I make mistakes, but I'm not a devil, and by no means am I a monster."