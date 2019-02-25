Oscars 2019: Red carpet arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards

Watch CBSN Live
"Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Credit: Getty
"Captain Marvel" co-stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Emma Stone attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Glenn Close wears Oscar gold to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Actress Constance Wu is radiant in yellow at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Jordan Peele and wife, actress Chelsea Peretti, arrive at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Jennifer Hudson wears red to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Tina Fey wears blue to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Charlize Theron wears a backless gown to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor and singer Billy Porter wears a hybrid suit-gown to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Amy Adams wears white to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Regina King wears white to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Director Alfonso Cuaron attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Allison Janney arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor David Oyelowo wears green to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Sam Rockwell and actress Leslie Bibb attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Musician Kacey Musgraves attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland.
Actor Keegan-Michael Key and wife, producer Elisa Pugliese, attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Tessa Thompson arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
"Roma" actress Yalitza Aparicio attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.
"Roma" actress Marina de Tavira attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Linda Cardellini is pretty in pink at 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Awkwafina wears a sparkling suit to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor James McAvoy arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee arrive at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Amandla Stenberg wears a metallic gown to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe wear matching navy blue to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Maya Rudolph attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Javier Bardem arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Stephan James wears red to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Popular drag queen Shangela arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Lisa Bonet attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Helen Mirren attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Laura Dern arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Henry Golding attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Viggo Mortensen arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Laura Marano arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Diego Luna attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actor Sam Elliott attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Eva Melander arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Fatma Al Remaihi arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actors Gwilym Lee, Allen Leech, Joseph Mazzello and Ben Hardy attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Actress Molly Sims attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.