Oscars 2019: Red carpet arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards

    • Emilia Clarke

      "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson

      "Captain Marvel" co-stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Emma Stone

      Actress Emma Stone attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Glenn Close

      Glenn Close wears Oscar gold to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Angela Bassett

      Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Constance Wu

      Actress Constance Wu is radiant in yellow at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chadwick Boseman

      Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Octavia Spencer

      Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti

      Jordan Peele and wife, actress Chelsea Peretti, arrive at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jennifer Hudson

      Jennifer Hudson wears red to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tina Fey

      Tina Fey wears blue to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Charlize Theron

      Actress Charlize Theron wears a backless gown to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Melissa McCarthy

      Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Billy Porter

      Actor and singer Billy Porter wears a hybrid suit-gown to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Amy Adams

      Actress Amy Adams wears white to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Regina King

      Actress Regina King wears white to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Alfonso Cuarón

      Director Alfonso Cuaron attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Allison Janney

      Actress Allison Janney arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • David Oyelowo

      Actor David Oyelowo wears green to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

      Actor Sam Rockwell and actress Leslie Bibb attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kacey Musgraves

      Musician Kacey Musgraves attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland.

      Credit: Getty

    • Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

      Actor Keegan-Michael Key and wife, producer Elisa Pugliese, attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tessa Thompson

      Actress Tessa Thompson arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Yalitza Aparicio

      "Roma" actress Yalitza Aparicio attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

      Credit: Getty

    • Marina de Tavira

      "Roma" actress Marina de Tavira attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Linda Cardellini

      Actress Linda Cardellini is pretty in pink at 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Awkwafina

      Actress Awkwafina wears a sparkling suit to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • James McAvoy

      Actor James McAvoy arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

      Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee arrive at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Amandla Stenberg

      Actress Amandla Stenberg wears a metallic gown to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

      Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe wear matching navy blue to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Maya Rudolph

      Actress Maya Rudolph attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Javier Bardem

      Actor Javier Bardem arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Stephan James

      Actor Stephan James wears red to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Shangela

      Popular drag queen Shangela arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lisa Bonet

      Actress Lisa Bonet attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Helen Mirren

      Actress Helen Mirren attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Laura Dern

      Actress Laura Dern arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Henry Golding

      Actor Henry Golding attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Michelle Yeoh

      Actress Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Viggo Mortensen

      Actor Viggo Mortensen arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Laura Marano

      Actress Laura Marano arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Diego Luna

      Actor Diego Luna attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sam Elliott

      Actor Sam Elliott attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Eva Melander

      Actress Eva Melander arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Fatma Al Remaihi

      Fatma Al Remaihi arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ruth E. Carter

      Costume designer Ruth E. Carter arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • The cast of "Bohemian Rhapsody"

      Actors Gwilym Lee, Allen Leech, Joseph Mazzello and Ben Hardy attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Molly Sims

      Actress Molly Sims attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

      Credit: Getty