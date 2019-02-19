2019 Oscars: Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh among A-list presenters at 91st Academy Awards

Michael B. Jordan, Brian Tyree Henry, Michelle Yeoh and Elsie Fisher may have missed out on Oscar nominations this year, but they will be on stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday's ceremony. The broadcast will go without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said Tuesday the actors have signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Michael Keaton, Danai Gurira, Helen Mirren and Tyler Perry.

Other names added include Pharrell Williams, John Mulaney, Krysten Ritter and Paul Rudd.

"We are excited to welcome these amazing artists and filmmakers to the show," the producers said in a statement. "They bring excitement, momentum, and elements of surprise to this year's Oscars."

ETOnline points out "Avengers" stars Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman and Samuel L. Jackson all attending this year has fueled rumors the Oscars are trying to reunite the cast members during the show. In addition — though it's not known if Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa are presenting together — their appearance could mark a "Game of Thrones" reunion.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of the 2019 telecast. Instead, all 24 categories will be shown live. The Academy previously said the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short would be aired in a shortened, taped segment during the broadcast.

The Academy did not address whether the change meant extending the show's length, which organizers have said would be reduced to three hours.

The 91st Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

"Roma" and "The Favourite" lead in Oscar nominations

