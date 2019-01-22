Oscar nominations being announced today - live updates





Must-see movies of 2018 The Oscar nominations are being announced Tuesday morning. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is revealing the nominees in all 24 categories starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. After the nominees are announced, academy members will have nearly a month to consider who they want to take home the prized statuettes. Voting closes on Feb. 19, and the awards show airs on Sunday, Feb. 24.

No "popular film" nominees this year No nominees are being announced for outstanding "achievement in popular film." Less than a month after creating the new category in August, the academy said it would not be a part of the 2019 ceremony and needed "further study." The academy was criticized for creating a kind of consolation prize to boost the Oscars' ratings, CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers reported. "The academy is trying to get around the idea that its own membership is not going to nominate a 'Black Panther,'" New York Times culture reporter Melena Ryzik told CBS News after the category was created.