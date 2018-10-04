Senators review single copy of FBI's report on Kavanaugh -- live updates
Reporting by CBS News' Kathryn Watson, Alan He, John Nolen and Emily Tillett
Senators are reviewing the FBI's report into Judge Brett Kavanaugh's background following widespread demands for additional investigations into allegations of sexual assault. The review comes one day before a deadline set by the Senate Judiciary Committee and President Donald Trump.
Early Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted that the panel had received the report after White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that the White House had transmitted the report to the Senate.
While senators will only have one copy of the report to review in a secure room in the basement of the U.S. Capitol, the White House says that senators have "ample time" to review the seventh background inquiry into Kavanaugh's record. Senators on both sides are expected to view with report in one-hour increments in an effort to limit the possibility of potential leaks.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Wednesday for a cloture vote on Kavanaugh for Friday. Those close to the situation now anticipate a confirmation vote to come some time Saturday. Precise scheduling will come from Leader McConnell.
Follow along for live updates
Grassley on FBI report: "There's nothing in it that we didn't already know"
In a statement from Senate Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley, the senator said after receiving a staff briefing on the FBI's report, "There's nothing in it that we didn't already know."
"These uncorroborated accusations have been unequivocally and repeatedly rejected by Judge Kavanaugh, and neither the Judiciary Committee nor the FBI could locate any third parties who can attest to any of the allegations. There's also no contemporaneous evidence. This investigation found no hint of misconduct and the same is true of the six prior FBI background investigations conducted during Judge Kavanaugh's 25 years of public service," he added.
"It's time to vote. I'll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Grassley urged.
White House's Raj Shah warns of "lasting impact" of Kavanaugh allegations
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that the allegations against Kavanaugh could have a "lasting impact" on his reputation.
"I'm also concerned about the impact on the court. I'm concerned about the impact on future potential nominees. So yeah it's going to have a lasting impact, it's very unfortunate," he said.
He added that the process has "ruined people's lives", slamming senate Democrats for pursuing a "scorched-earth" strategy.
Shah meanwhile said that the White House remains "fully confident" that the senate will be comfortable with voting to support Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. He said that as part of their investigation, the FBI reached out to 10 people and interviewed 9.
Trump tweets Kavanaugh allegations have impact on voters
"The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters," tweeted Mr. Trump in his first official comment following the FBI's report release.
He added, "The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!"
The president followed up his tweet by urging "due process" throughout the final confirmation process.
"This is a very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!"
What are Senators reviewing?
Fran Townsend, former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush and CBS News national security analyst tells CBS This Morning that senators on Thursday will be looking at a record of their interviews with witnesses known as a 302 form.
Townsend explains that the record is more of a summary than an official transcript of the interview which will include the list of questions they asked and the answers they received from witnesses. This report is then collated into the overall background report, creating a narrative that pulls other reports together into Kavanaugh's background. The FBI's latest investigation dealt purely with the allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, and not his history of excessive drinking.
Townsend said that while she doesn't personally believe the investigation can be credible and complete without an interview of Dr. Ford, it shows just how constrained the bureau was with regards to the scope of their investigation. She contends that the FBI could have asked Ford for her therapist notes and official polygraph test results to better corroborate her testimony.
She said without Ford's interview, it could potentially further impact the FBI's credibility in the process.
As Senate reviews report, White House says ball is in their court
CBS News' Cheif White House Correspondent Major Garrett reports according to two sources familiar with the process, the White House is now deferring to Leader McConnell on final timing and process but is now telling Republican senators that the ball is in their court regarding a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation.
McConnell filed a motion Wednesday for a cloture vote on Kavanaugh, setting in motion the procedure that would usher in the first vote sometime Friday and the vote on the full Senate floor on Saturday. If Senators stick to the current timeline a procedural vote would come early Friday morning and a final confirmation vote Saturday morning, approximately 30 hours after the procedural vote is gaveled out.
Ford's attorneys "disappointed" in cloture filing
In a statement from Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's attorney's, the legal team admonished the FBI's investigation for failing to include an interview with Ford or other witnesses who coudl corrobotrate her Senate testimony.
"We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth," the statement added.
What is a cloture vote?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday filed a motion for a cloture vote on Kavanaugh's nomination, essentially setting in motion the procedure and process that would jump start the voting process to confirm the next Supreme Court justice.
By invoking cloture, McConnell is ending debate over changing the Senate Rules in order to hold a vote sometime on Friday and a vote by the full Senate on Saturday.
Senate rules require one intervening day between filing cloture and taking a procedural vote on cloture. Thursday would be that intervening day. Final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh would occur 30 hours after the cloture vote.
There are up to 30 hours of debate if Senators want to use it. It is not assigned to a either party. If Republicans choose not to speak on the floor, Democrats can use all 30 hours if they choose. Both sides would have to agree to yield back a certain amount of time to shorten the debate from 30 hours.