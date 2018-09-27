Brett Kavanaugh confirmation: Kavanaugh testifies following Ford's questioning on sex assault allegations - live updates
Reporting by CBS News' Emily Tillett, Grace Segers and Kathryn Watson
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is next in the hot seat where he will be questioned by lawmakers on allegations of sexual assault immediately after his accuser faced an emotionally grueling morning session before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
In her first public statements, Christine Blasey Ford recounted details from her alleged encounter with the Supreme Court nominee when they were both teenagers. She claims he sexually assaulted her at a party during their high school years in the early 1980s.
Ford at times appeared to fight back tears recalling her alleged assault. She testified that she felt it was her "civic duty" to come forward publicly. She told the body that she was "100 percent" sure Kavanaugh had assaulted her. Kavanaugh will now face similar questions into his past by Senate Democrats and outside prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who was selected by Republican members to handle posing their questions.
What Ford has alleged:
Ford claims that Kavanaugh in the 1980s unsuccessfully attempted to force himself on her at a high school party when she was a 15-year-old sophomore. Kavanaugh would have been 17 at the time.
Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to the bed and groped her, trying to remove her clothing
When she tried to scream, Ford said Kavanaugh held his hand over her mouth
Follow live updates from the Kavanaugh hearing below:
Will Republicans ask questions?
A senator on the committee told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe that GOP prosecutor Rachel Mitchell will question Kavanaugh for the first 20 minutes then some Republican senators will potentially ask him questions themselves.
Sen. Orrin Hatch meanwhile told reporters, according to Politico, "The more we stay out of it the better."
Graham, Cornyn blast Democrats for hearing process
Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn left the Ford testimony blasting Democrats for the process of the Kavanaugh hearing. Graham told reporters that he believes now more than ever that Democrats deployed a strategy to have accusers step forward to "lay this pat the midterms so they can win the Senate."
"I feel ambushed as the Majority," said a flustered Graham.
Cornyn meanwhile said most comments made by his Democratic colleagues "struck me as more political" claiming that they didn't ask probing questions of Ford.
Both lawmakers commended the prosecutor, saying she did "exactly what they hoped she'd do" in her questioning of Ford.
Hearing breaks for 45 minutes
The committee is taking a 45-minute break between testimonies as Ford completed over 4-hour long session of questioning. Kavanaugh will take the witness chair afterwards.
Kavanaugh to be pressed on history of drinking, sexual past
Kavanaugh is expected to once again be pressed on his history of drinking during high school and college as well as his past encounters with women. Kavanaugh has publicly stated that he was a virgin and remained so "well after."
Who is the female prosecutor?
Rachel Mitchell, a career prosecutor with decades of experience prosecuting sex crimes, comes from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Phoenix, Arizona where she heads the Special Victims Division, which covers sex crimes and family violence.
A GOP lobbyist familiar with the process told CBS News that Mitchell was "a Jon Kyl suggestion." Kyl was described as Kavanaugh's "Sherpa" during his confirmation process, before Kyl was tapped to fill the late John McCain's Senate seat.