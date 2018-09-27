In her first public statements, Christine Blasey Ford is answering questions from lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged encounter with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were both teenagers. She claims he sexually assaulted her at a party during their high school years in the early 1980s.
What Ford has alleged:
- Ford claims that Kavanaugh in the 1980s unsuccessfully attempted to force himself on her at a high school party when she was a 15-year-old sophomore. Kavanaugh would have been 17 at the time.
- Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to the bed and groped her, trying to remove her clothing
- When she tried to scream, Ford said Kavanaugh held his hand over her mouth
Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the multiple allegations against him, including Ford's, telling Fox News that he's "never sexually assaulted anyone" and would not withdraw his nomination.
Kavanaugh will testify after Ford answers lawmaker's questions as the Senate continues to weigh his fitness for the United States Supreme Court.