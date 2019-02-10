Grammys 2019: Complete list of winners
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards kick off Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS. Rap superstars Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the field with eight and seven nominations, respectively. The shows biggest categories are dominated by women, including rapper Cardi B and singers Janelle Monáe, H.E.R. and Kacey Musgraves.
Album of the Year
- H.E.R. - "H.E.R."
- Brandi Carlile - "By the Way, I Forgive You"
- Drake - "Scorpion"
- Various Artists - "Black Panther: The Album"
- Kacey Musgraves - "Golden Hour"
- Post Malone - "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
- Cardi B - "Invasion of Privacy"
- Janelle Monáe - "Dirty Computer"
Record of the Year
- Cardi B - I Like It
- Brandi Carlile - The Joke
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Drake - God's Plan
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
- Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
- Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Song of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
- Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"
- Drake - "God's Plan"
- Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"
- Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"
- Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
- Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Best New Artist
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beck - "Colors"
- Camila Cabello - "Havana (Live)"
- Ariana Grande - "God Is a Woman"
- Winner - Lady Gaga, "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
- Post Malone - "Better Now"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - "Fall In Line"
- Backstreet Boys - "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"
- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - "Girls Like You"
- Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - "Say Something"
- Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - "The Middle"
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Camila Cabello - "Camila"
- Kelly Clarkson - "Meaning of Life"
- Winner - Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
- Shawn Mendes - "Shawn Mendes"
- Pink - "Beautiful Trauma"
- Taylor Swift - "Reputation"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - "Love Is Here to Stay"
- Willie Nelson - "My Way"
- Gregory Porter - "Nat 'King' Cole & Me"
- Seal - "Standards" (Deluxe)
- Barbra Streisand - "The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!"
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B - "Be Careful"
- Drake - "Nice for What"
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - "King's Dead"
- Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
- Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - "Like I Do"
- 6LACK ft. J. Cole - "Pretty Little Fears"
- Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - "Rockstar"
Best Rap Song
- Drake - "God's Plan"
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - "King's Dead"
- Eminem - "Lucky You"
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"
- Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Win"
Best Rap Album
- Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
- Mac Miller- Swimming
- Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
- Pusha-T - Daytona
- Travis Scott - Astroworld
Best Rock Performance
- Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
- Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
- THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
- Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
- Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Best Metal Performance
- Between the Buried and Me - "Condemned to the Gallows"
- Deafheaven - "Honeycomb"
- Winner - High on Fire, "Electric Messiah"
- Trivium - "Betrayer"
- Underoath - "On My Teeth"
Best Rock Song
- Greta Van Fleet - "Black Smoke Rising"
- Twenty One Pilots - "Jumpsuit"
- Bring Me the Horizon - "MANTRA"
- Winner - St. Vincent - "Masseduction"
- Ghost - "Rats"
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arctic Monkeys - "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
- Beck - "Colors"
- Björk - "Utopia"
- David Byrne - "American Utopia"
- St. Vincent - "Masseduction"
Best Rock Album
- Alice in Chains - "Rainier Fog"
- Fall Out Boy - "M A N I A"
- Ghost - "Prequelle"
- Winner - Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"
- Weezer - "Pacific Daydream"
Best R&B Performance
- Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"
- The Carters - "Summer"
- Lalah Hathaway - "Y O Y"
- H.E.R. - "Best Part" [ft. Daniel Caesar]
- PJ Morton - "First Began"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Leon Bridges - "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand"
- Betty LaVette - "Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
- MAJOR. - "Honest"
- PJ Morton - "How Deep Is Your Love" [ft. Yebba]
- Charlie Wilson - "Made for Love" [ft. Lalah Hathaway]
Best R&B Song
- Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
- Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
- Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
- H.E.R. - Focus
- Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Winner, The Carters - "Everything Is Love"
- Chloe x Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
- Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
- Miguel - "War & Leisure"
- Meshell Ndegeocello - "Ventriloquism"
Best R&B Album
- Toni Braxton - "Sex & Cigarettes"
- Leon Bridges - "Good Thing"
- Lalah Hathaway - "Honestly"
- H.E.R. - "H.E.R."
- PJ Morton - "Gumbo Unplugged (Live)"
Best Dance Recording
- Above & Beyond - "Northern Soul" [ft. Richard Bedford]
- Disclosure - "Ultimatum" [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
- Fisher - "Losing It"
- Silk City & Dua Lipa - "Electricity" [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
- Virtual Self - "Ghost Voices"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Jon Hopkins - "Singularity"
- Justice - "Woman"
- Sofi Tukker - "Treehouse"
- SOPHIE - "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides"
- TOKiMONSTA - "Lune Rouge"
Best Comedy Album
- Patton Oswalt - "Annihilation"
- Dave Chappelle - "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation"
- Jim Gaffigan - "Noble Ape"
- Fred Armisen - "Standup for Drummers"
- Chris Rock - "Tamborine"
Best Remixed Recording
- Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
- Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
- Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
- Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)
- HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- "Call Me by Your Name"
- "Deadpool 2"
- "The Greatest Showman"
- "Lady Bird"
- "Stranger Things"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Ludwig Göransson - "Black Panther"
- Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - "Blade Runner 2049"
- Michael Giacchino - "Coco"
- Alexandre Desplat - "The Shape of Water"
- John Williams - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
- Sufjan Stevens - "Mystery of Love"
- Miguel - "Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]"
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me
Best Recording Package
- Mitski - "Be the Cowboy"
- BTS - "Love Yourself: Tear"
- St. Vincent - "Masseduction"
- The Chairman - "The Offering"
- Foxhole - "Well Kept Thing"
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- Guns N' Roses - "Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)"
- The Decemberists - "I'll Be Your Girl"
- Grateful Dead - "Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings"
- "Weird" Al Yankovic - "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic"
- Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - "Too Many Bad Habits"
Best Album Notes
- Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)
- Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America's Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)
- Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)
- Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)
- Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)
- Winner - Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- Winner - Pharrell Williams
Music Video/Film
- The Carters - "Apes***"
- Winner - Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
- Joyner Lucas - "I'm Not Racist"
- Janelle Monáe - "PYNK"
- Tierra Whack - "MUMBO JUMBO"
Best Music Film
- "Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars"
- "Whitney"
- Winner - "Quincy"
- "Itzhak"
- "Elvis Presley: The King"