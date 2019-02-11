Live

Grammys 2019: Red carpet arrivals

    • Cardi B

      Recording artist Cardi B arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Scroll through to see what the stars wore on music's biggest night.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lady Gaga

      Lady Gaga wore silver to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Katy Perry

      Recording artist Katy Perry wore pink to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Janelle Monáe

      Actress and recording artist Janelle Monáe attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Alicia Keys

      Recording artist and 61st Annual Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Miley Cyrus

      Recording artist Miley Cyrus arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

      Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle served these black-and-white looks at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Anna Kendrick

      Actress and singer Anna Kendrick attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Backstreet Boys

      Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Rashida Jones

      Actress and filmmaker Rashida Jones attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Camila Cabello

      Recording artist Camila Cabello attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Patton Oswalt

      Stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt brought his daughter, Alice Oswalt, to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jada Pinkett Smith

      Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ricky Martin

      Ricky Martin attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • BTS

      Korean pop sensation BTS attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dolly Parton

      Recording artist Dolly Parton wore red to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Beck

      Beck and daughter, Tuesday Hansen, arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Aterciopelados

      Colombian rock band Aterciopelados wore this to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Leon Bridges

      Recording artist Leon Bridges attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Questlove

      Recording artist and music journalist Questlove attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ashanti

      Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chromeo

      Patrick Gemayel and David Macklovitch of Chromeo attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Mark Ronson

      Producer and recording artist Mark Ronson arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

      Recording artist Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Shawn Mendes

      Recording artist Shawn Mendes wore blue to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lilly Singh

      Youtube personality and actress Lilly Singh attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Eve

      Rapper Eve attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kacey Musgraves

      Country music recording artist Kacey Musgraves wore this tulle gown to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Weezer

      Members of the rock band Weezer attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dua Lipa

      Recording artist Dua Lipa attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sofi Tukker

      Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld of New York music duo Sofi Tukker arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ben Harper

      Recording artist Ben Harper attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Fall Out Boy

      Members of the rock band Fall Out Boy arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Giuliana Rancic

      Television personality Giuliana Rancic attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Members of the country band Florida Georgia Line attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

      Recording artist Ashlee Simpson and her husband, actor and musician Evan Ross attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dionne Warwick

      Recording artist Dionne Warwick arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Little Big Town

      Members of the country band Little Big Town attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Alessia Cara

      Recording artist Alessia Cara attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nina Dobrev

      Actress Nina Dobrev attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • "Weird Al" Yankovic

      Recording artist "Weird Al" Yankovic attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

      Recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus and film producer Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Diana Krall and Tony Bennett

      Recording artists Diana Krall and Tony Bennett arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • James Blake and Jameela Jamil

      Recording artist James Blake and model and actress Jameela Jamil attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jon Batiste

      Recording artist and "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" personality Jon Batiste attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

      Credit: Getty