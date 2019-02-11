Grammys 2019: Red carpet arrivals

Watch CBSN Live
Recording artist Cardi B arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Scroll through to see what the stars wore on music's biggest night.
Credit: Getty
Lady Gaga wore silver to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Katy Perry wore pink to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Actress and recording artist Janelle Monáe attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist and 61st Annual Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet at Staples Center.
Recording artist Miley Cyrus arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle served these black-and-white looks at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Actress and singer Anna Kendrick attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Actress and filmmaker Rashida Jones attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Camila Cabello attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt brought his daughter, Alice Oswalt, to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Ricky Martin attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Korean pop sensation BTS attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Heidi Klum attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Dolly Parton wore red to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Beck and daughter, Tuesday Hansen, arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Colombian rock band Aterciopelados wore this to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Leon Bridges attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist and music journalist Questlove attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Patrick Gemayel and David Macklovitch of Chromeo attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
Producer and recording artist Mark Ronson arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Shawn Mendes wore blue to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Youtube personality and actress Lilly Singh attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Rapper Eve attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Country music recording artist Kacey Musgraves wore this tulle gown to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Members of the rock band Weezer attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Dua Lipa attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld of New York music duo Sofi Tukker arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Ben Harper attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Members of the rock band Fall Out Boy arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Television personality Giuliana Rancic attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Members of the country band Florida Georgia Line attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Ashlee Simpson and her husband, actor and musician Evan Ross attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Dionne Warwick arrives at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Members of the country band Little Big Town attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Alessia Cara attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Actress Nina Dobrev attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist "Weird Al" Yankovic attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus and film producer Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artists Diana Krall and Tony Bennett arrive at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist James Blake and model and actress Jameela Jamil attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.
Recording artist and "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" personality Jon Batiste attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.