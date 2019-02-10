Grammys 2019: Winners and highlights - live updates





The biggest night in music is here. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be live from Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET. CBS News will bring you all the winners, snubs and performances right here. Entertainment Tonight is live streaming from the red carpet ahead of the big show. ET's coverage began at 7 p.m. ET. Follow Grammy Awards live updates below:

Notable winners Ariana Grande wins her first Grammy, best pop vocals for "Sweetener"

Childish Gambino wins best music video for "This Is America"

Beck's "Colors" wins best alternative music album

Dave Chappelle takes home best comedy album for "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation"

Here's a complete list of tonight's winners (Updating)

Ariana Grande wins first Grammy Ariana Grande skipped this year's ceremony but won her first Grammy Award in her career. The 25-year-old singer won the award for best pop vocals for her album "Sweetener." She tweeted her thanks Sunday evening. i know i'm not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck ....... 🥺 this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019 i love u @pharrell @scooterbraun @AllisonKaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki @ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits @victoriamonet @SocialHouseTC @recordingacademy & the voters 🖤🥺 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019 but mostly thank y'all for being my main source of joy and inspiration always — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019