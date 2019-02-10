Grammys 2019: Winners and highlights - live updates
The biggest night in music is here. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be live from Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET. CBS News will bring you all the winners, snubs and performances right here.
Notable winners
- Ariana Grande wins her first Grammy, best pop vocals for "Sweetener"
- Childish Gambino wins best music video for "This Is America"
- Beck's "Colors" wins best alternative music album
- Dave Chappelle takes home best comedy album for "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation"
- Here's a complete list of tonight's winners (Updating)
Ariana Grande wins first Grammy
Ariana Grande skipped this year's ceremony but won her first Grammy Award in her career. The 25-year-old singer won the award for best pop vocals for her album "Sweetener." She tweeted her thanks Sunday evening.
How to watch 2019 Grammys
Here's how you can watch tonight's big show:
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
- End time: 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
- Watch on TV: Find your local CBS station here
- Watch online: CBS All Access -- new customers can start a free trial
- FuboTV: Stream live TV with fuboTV and get a free one-week trial
Leading the field
Kendrick Lamar has the most nominations of the night with eight. He's being recognized for his work on the soundtrack of Marvel's "Black Panther," including his single "All the Stars" with SZA.
Drake is up for seven awards for his latest album "Scorpion." His single "God's Plan" is up for song of the year (for songwriters) and record of the year (for artist, engineers, mixers).