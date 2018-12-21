Government shutdown 2018: Deadline hours away — live updates





The federal government will partially shut down Friday at midnight if the House and Senate don't pass a spending bill that President Trump will sign. Mr. Trump signaled Friday morning he's ready for a fight, after House Republicans voted for a spending bill with border wall funding. But Democrats are sure to shut the move down. It's unclear what Republicans' next move is if and when the Senate votes down the short-term spending bill.

Trump says shutdown will last a "very long time" Mr. Trump tweeted a shutdown could last a "long time" if it happens. But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered no details Friday morning as to how long a "very long time" could be." The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don't want Open Borders and Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Unclear if the president has an alternative plan If and when the Senate does vote down the short-term spending bill, it's unclear what will come next. Mr. Trump tweeted that if the Senate doesn't vote for the bill, there will be a shutdown. But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was unable to answer when asked repeatedly by CBS News whether the president has an alternative plan.

Senate expected to vote around noon The Senate is expected to vote on the bill the House passed the night before around noon. The House passed the bill 217-185. The bill the Senate will be voting on is a short-term spending bill that would fund the government into early February, with $5 billion to fund the president's border wall and $8 billion for disaster relief.