Election Day 2018: Voters go to the polls as control of Congress hangs in the balance
Millions of Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday to select their representatives to the 116th Congress, with the balance of power in Washington hanging in the balance. All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, along with 35 Senate races and 36 gubernatorial contests.
Democrats face an uphill climb in wresting control of both chambers, but they appear poised to take control of the House. The last CBS News Battleground Tracker estimated Democrats would win 225 seats in the House under one scenario, more than the 218 needed to take control. That same scenario showed Republicans winning 210 seats. But that estimate has a margin of error of plus or minus 13 seats on each side, meaning the final balance will depend on who shows up to the polls and who doesn't.
Republicans have a much better chance of keeping control of the Senate, where several incumbent Democrats are defending their seats in states President Trump won in 2016. Democrats need a net gain of two seats to win a majority.
Follow along throughout the day for live updates as voters cast their ballots, and tune in to CBSN tonight for special election night coverage.
Polls begin closing at 7 p.m. ET, and results will start coming in shortly after that. This animation shows the times when polls close in each state:
For an hour-by-hour breakdown of when polls close in key House races, check out this comprehensive guide by CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.
The current balance of power in the Senate
In the Senate, Republicans are hopeful they will retain their slim majority even if the party loses the House. Democrats need a net gain of two seats to win the upper chamber.
Republican senators: 51
Democrats: 49, including two independents who caucus with the party
Total Senate races in play on Tuesday: 35
Number of incumbent Democrats defending seats: 26, including two independents
Number of incumbent Republicans defending seats: 6
Number of open seats: 3
The current balance of power in the House
Republicans have controlled the House of Representatives since 2011, following the 2010 tea party wave that swept dozens of GOP members into office. Here's the partisan breakdown of the House as it stands now:
Seats needed for a majority: 218
Current Republican members: 235
Current Democrats: 193
Vacancies: 7 (5 former Republicans, 2 former Democrats)