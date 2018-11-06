Millions of Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday to select their representatives to the 116th Congress, with the balance of power in Washington hanging in the balance. All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, along with 35 Senate races and 36 gubernatorial contests.
Democrats face an uphill climb in wresting control of both chambers, but they appear poised to take control of the House. The last CBS News Battleground Tracker estimated Democrats would win 225 seats in the House under one scenario, more than the 218 needed to take control. That same scenario showed Republicans winning 210 seats. But that estimate has a margin of error of plus or minus 13 seats on each side, meaning the final balance will depend on who shows up to the polls and who doesn't.
Republicans have a much better chance of keeping control of the Senate, where several incumbent Democrats are defending their seats in states President Trump won in 2016. Democrats need a net gain of two seats to win a majority.
Follow along throughout the day for live updates as voters cast their ballots, and tune in to CBSN tonight for special election night coverage.
