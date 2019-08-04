Graham Nash performs "Teach Your Children"

The singer-songwriter, who was a member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and is still a member of the Woodstock generation, tells CBS News' Jim Axelrod he is "still a hippie … The basic ideas are that love is better than hatred, that peace is much better than war, that we have to take care of our fellow human beings 'cause this is all we have. Those tenets that were established then are still relevant to me today." Graham Nash performs his song "Teach Your Children."