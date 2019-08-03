El Paso police warn of "active shooter" after reports of shots fired at Walmart

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday. In a tweet, El Paso police confirmed an "active shooter" and urged people to avoid the area.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

ATF agents are en route to assist the El Paso police at the scene of the shooting, CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he's not sure if she was shot.

15+ shots, And I swear I saw an older lady drop to the floor🤢😢. Check on your family — IG: wreckemray (@GeeRayAllDay_1) August 3, 2019

Details of the apparent shooting were not immediately clear but many people took to social media to report the shooting.

There was a shooting in the El Paso Walmart and my man and his family was there but so many people got shot. Please keep them in your prayers!! I’m so shaken up — JAY-QWEL-IN (@jaquelynavy) August 3, 2019

Confirmed active shooter with an AK 47 at Walmart next to cielo vista. — Daddy Roode (@Julio_ftw) August 3, 2019

My sister said the cashiers at Walmart got shot. Hopefully everyone is okay. Be safe https://t.co/78YBE1AL1g — Carlitos (@CarAmaya11) August 3, 2019

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, said on Twitter she was "heartbroken" by the incident and was monitoring the situation.

Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also weighed in on Twitter.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.