THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Multiple people have reportedly been wounded in a shooting at a bar here, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the incident at about 11:30 p.m.

There were unconfirmed reports of multiple shots fired and that the suspect may have been hit, as well a deputy. The deputy was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS L.A. said one person was apparently down at the bar entrance and wasn't getting medical aid.