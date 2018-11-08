Mass shooting at California bar

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean briefs reporters at the intersection of the 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit.
Sheriff Dean later identified the shooter as Ian David Long, 28, of Newbury Park, Calif. Long was a former Marine.
The sheriff later told the media that police had had several prior contacts with Long. In April of this year he was interviewed by sheriff's deputies owing to a disturbance complaint, and mental health specialists were called in because of Long "acting a little irrationally." Long was cleared at the time.