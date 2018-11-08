CBSN

Mass shooting at California bar

      A gunman entered the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., late Wednesday night, during a weekly "College Country Night," setting off smoke bombs and firing into the crowd, killing 12 people, including a police officer. The shooter also died. 

      Credit: RMG News via AP

      The reports of shots fired at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks (about 40 miles west of Los Angeles) came around 11:20 p.m. Police said hundreds were inside the bar (which hosts "College Country Night" every Wednesday) when the shooting occurred. 

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

      A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the shooter, who was 29 years old, deployed a smoke device and used a .45-caliber handgun when he opened fire inside the Borderline Bar and Grill late Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles. Twelve people, including a police officer, were killed. The gunman also died. 

      Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

      Witnesses said the gunman shot the bouncer at the front door, and then fired multiple rounds inside the bar, reloading and setting off smoke bombs. 

      Credit: CBS Los Angeles

      Police move through the vicinity of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, early Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. 

      Credit: KABC via Associated Press

      Police vehicles are seen after the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018.

      Authorities and witnesses said the gunman wore dark clothing and didn't say anything as he fired inside the bar. Hundreds of people fled, some breaking windows to escape.

      Credit: Bula Productions via REUTERS

      A victim is carried from the scene of the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting, Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. 

      Credit: RMG News via AP

      A victim is treated near the scene of the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting, Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. 

      Credit: RMG News via AP

      A victim is treated near the scene of the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting, Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. 

      Credit: RMG News via AP

      People comfort each other after a gunman burst into the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire during a "College Country Night," killing 12 people. 

      Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

      People walk away from the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people, killing 12. 

      Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

      A witness talks to reporters outside a country music bar and dance hall in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, after a gunman barged into a large, crowded venue and opened fire late Wednesday, November 7, 2018, killing 12 people, including a police officer.

      Credit: Javier Tovar/AFP/Getty Images

      Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office, responded to the gunfire and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday.

      "There's no doubt that him going in, the highway patrol officer going in, helped neutralize whatever threat was going on," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told "CBS This Morning." 

      Credit: RINGO CHIU/REUTERS

      A truck is parked on a closed 101 freeway off-ramp near the Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of a mass shooting, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 

      Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

      An FBI agent talks to a potential witness Nov. 8, 2018, outside the Borderline Bar and Grill, in Thousand Oaks, California, where a gunman opened fire inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "College Country Night."

      Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

      A forensics team gets ready to work the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

      Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

      A forensics team works the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

      Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

      A Sheriff's deputy speaks to a potential witness near the scene where a gunman opened fire inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "College Country Night," Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A Ventura County sheriff's spokesman said the gunman was dead inside the bar.

      Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

      People stand behind cordon tape and hold each other following the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018.

      Credit: Bula Productions via REUTERS

      People stand and watch as the scene unfurls from the intersection of the 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit, as police vehicles close off the area. 

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

      Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean briefs reporters at the intersection of the 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit.

      Sheriff Dean later identified the shooter as Ian David Long, 28, of Newbury Park, Calif. Long was a former Marine.

      The sheriff later told the media that police had had several prior contacts with Long. In April of this year he was interviewed by sheriff's deputies owing to a disturbance complaint, and mental health specialists were called in because of Long "acting a little irrationally." Long was cleared at the time.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

      Jason Coffman displays a photo of his son, Cody, outside the Thousand Oaks Teen Center where he came hoping to find his son who was at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images