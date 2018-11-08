Ian David Long identified as suspect in Thousand Oaks, California mass shooting

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar as 28-year-old former Marine Ian David Long. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says Long is believed to have killed himself late Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks.

At least 12 people were killed in the attack, including a sheriff's sergeant who was fatally shot as he tried to enter the bar, a hangout popular with students from nearby California Lutheran University. The gunman was tall and wearing all black with a hood and his face partly covered, witnesses told TV stations. He first shot a security guard standing outside, then went in and opened fire inside the nightclub, the sheriff said.

Mark J. Terrill / AP

Dean said his department had several previous contacts with Long, including a disturbance call to his home in April, when deputies found him acting irate and irrationally.

The sheriff said the department's mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody under a "5150" order, an evaluation that determines whether a person needs to be involuntarily held for up to 72 hours because they are a threat to themselves or others. The episode was thought to be possible post-traumatic stress disorder because of his military background.

Dean said the other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a bar in 2015.

The sheriff said the gunman used a Glock 21, a .45-caliber handgun. The weapon holds 10 rounds and one in the chamber, but the gunman's weapon had an extended magazine that is illegal in California, so it's unknown how many rounds the weapon held. The ATF is currently investigating how and when the weapon was purchased.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation. Authorities began a search of Long's home in Newbury Park, about five miles from the Borderline bar, for clues. Investigators will also examine Long's social media accounts, Dean said.

The sheriff said it appeared the shooter fired at random once inside the bar and didn't target victims, but said that is still under investigation. Dean said it's likely he was familiar with the establishment.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting suspect may have had issues with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his military service, a law enforcement source tells CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton. Investigators are also looking into whether he may have had issues with college students, Milton reports. The Borderline, which includes a large dance hall along with several smaller areas for eating and drinking, was holding its regular "College Country Nights" when the attack took place.

In addition to the dead, one other person was wounded by gunfire, and as many as 15 others suffered minor injuries from jumping out windows or diving under tables, authorities said.

Shootings of any kind are extremely rare in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, just across the county line.