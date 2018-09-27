Christine Blasey Ford says she remembers "uproarious laughter" of alleged attackers

During Christine Blasey Ford's testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday about her sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, she was asked about her strongest memory of the alleged incident. She said it was her attackers' laughs.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense," Ford said, referring to Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, who she says was in the room.

Ford went public with her allegations against Kavanaugh on Sept. 16, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, requested to delay Kavanaugh's confirmation vote because of allegations against him from a then-anonymous woman.

She claims that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes and attempted to take them off at a house party in 1982, when Kavanaugh was 17 and Ford was 15.

"They were laughing with each other," Ford said.

"And you were the object of the laughter?" Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy asked.

"I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another," she replied.

Ford also during her sworn testimony that she was "100 percent" certain that it was Kavanaugh who attacked her.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations and says he never sexually assaulted anyone.