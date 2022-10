Wicked Wednesdays in Stockton! Wicked Wednesdays are BACK this year at Yosemite Meat Market in Stockton! Over 15 vendors are joining the FREE event, with food, drinks, desserts, candles, jewelry, crystals, ceramics, succulents, plants, vintage apparel, vinyl records, and a pumpkin patch! Jose Alonso's business is Cuco, etc., and he joins Tina to tell us more!