Watch CBS News

"What You Wish For" star Randy Vasquez joins us!

"What You Wish For" is a new thriller opening this Friday in theatres and streaming. One of the stars, Randy Vasquez, is joining Cody to talk about the movie, and his long and distinguished acting career!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.