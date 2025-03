We Chat with Julian Perrigo-Jimenez on Competing in Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship! Julian Perrigo-Jimenez from Folsom competing in Food Network's Spring Baking Championship, premiering tonight! Julian Perrigo-Jimenez is the Chef and Owner of Julian’s Patisserie in Folsom, California. In the two-hour premiere, 13 bakers enter the kitchen and are challenged to use flavor, texture and design to craft a flower-themed dessert that reflects their unique personalities.