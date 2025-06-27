Watch CBS News

We Chat with Hilarious Comedian Fortune Feimster!

She rose to fame on Chelsea Lately. Since then, she's had three Netflix specials. Season two of FUBAR, her hit comedy series, is currently streaming on Netflix. Tonight, her Takin' Care of Biscuits tour comes to town. It's Fortune Feimster.
