Vina Castellano Winery Part 2 March marks Women’s History Month, and PlacerGROWN is proud to recognize the International Year of the Woman Farmer by highlighting the remarkable women helping shape the future of agriculture across Placer County. With more than 25 years of winemaking experience, Teena Wilkins, owner of Vina Castellano Vineyard and newly appointed Executive Director of the Placer County Farm Bureau manages her family’s three-generation vineyard while helping guide the future of agriculture countywide, demonstrating the growing influence of women leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry.